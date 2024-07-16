Submit Release
Payne’s Players Launches New Interview Series to Spotlight Young Aspiring Hockey Stars in Alberta

Empowering the Next Generation of Ice Hockey Talent in Alberta, Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Payne, founder of Payne’s Players, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking interview series aimed at giving young, aspiring ice hockey players in Alberta the platform they need to showcase their talents and share their dreams of becoming professional athletes.

About Payne’s Players

Payne’s Players is dedicated to identifying and nurturing the next generation of ice hockey talent within Alberta, Canada. Founded by Mark Payne, a passionate advocate for youth sports and development, the company offers mentorship, resources, and exposure to young players aiming to break into the professional arena.

The Interview Series

The new interview series, hosted by Mark Payne himself, will feature in-depth conversations with promising young ice hockey players from across Alberta. The series will be available on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and the Payne’s Players website, ensuring maximum reach and engagement within the local community.

What to Expect

Inspiring Stories: Hear directly from young athletes about their journeys, challenges, and aspirations.
Expert Advice: Gain insights from industry professionals on what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of ice hockey.
Community Engagement: Interact with the content through comments, shares, and live Q&A sessions.

Mark Payne's Vision

“I started Payne’s Players with a simple goal: to give young athletes in Alberta the recognition and support they deserve. This interview series is a crucial step in that direction. By sharing their stories, we hope to inspire and motivate other young players in the province to pursue their dreams,” said Mark Payne.

How to Get Featured

Young ice hockey players from Alberta interested in being interviewed can apply through the Payne’s Players website. Applicants should be passionate about their sport, have a clear vision for their career, and be willing to share their story with the public.

Parents, coaches, and young players in Alberta are encouraged to visit the Payne’s Players website to learn more about the interview series and submit their applications. Follow Payne’s Players on social media to stay updated on new interviews and hockey tips.

Mark Payne
Payne's players
+ +1(403) 422 1249
hockeypayne@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

