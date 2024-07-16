Viral Videos are the New Word of Mouth for Car Dealerships
Auto industry viral innovator helps auto dealers drive more referral business from their customer’s friends and family through unique shared viral content.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vboost (www.vboost.com), a viral marketing company focused on the auto industry, announced today that in the first 12 years of business, viral customer video views have surpassed 12 million. These Viral Videos create Real-Time referrals for Vboost dealerships.
“This was an inevitable milestone for our company,” said Paul Moran, Vboost President and CEO. “Friends and Family have a great influence on a customer’s buying decision and Vboost leverages each auto dealer’s customer’s social network to promote sales.”
Vboost continues to lead the viral marketplace with a quick and easy process to capture photos at the time of vehicle delivery and gets those “branded” photos out to the customer. Now the customer becomes the dealer’s advocate by posting/sharing the photos, often posting photos while they are still at the dealership.
The Vboost Viral Marketing Platform delivers and tracks thousands of viral messages monthly – all designed to create referral business for dealers and their salespeople. The customer photos transitioned into a slideshow set to music and sent to the customer. Vboost pays the publishing rights so that dealers can use nearly any song they choose... Not generic music. Customers pick their music genre’ and share these videos with their friends and family. Now, with over twelve million video views, viral marketing is the new Word-of-Mouth.
Since 2012 Vboost has helped their clients target the family and friends of customers. This critical market often goes untouched.
“A message coming from a friend is more likely to be viewed. This positive message from a friend has more impact than anything the dealership can post,” said Moran.
Commenting on how effective Vboost is in his dealership, Bill Stephens, General Manager at Norm Reeves Hyundai, stated, “We have worked with Vboost for 10+ years. Our customers love getting their photos. The audience we reach through Vboost is greater than anything else we have found with social media.”
Founded by automotive industry veteran Paul Moran, Vboost (www.vboost.com) has received very positive results and feedback from its auto dealer clients.
In explaining his company’s philosophy, Moran stated, “We have perfected the art of word-of -mouth marketing. Instead of trying to lure customers to the dealers marketing sites, we get the dealer’s marketing message to the consumer through their friends and family, reaching a previously unreachable audience. Dealers soon realize that connecting with customers on their terms has a positive impact which traditional marketing will never see. Our results prove that customers love getting these photos – In fact, our message open rate averages over 90%.”
With just a few clicks on a mobile app, hundreds of Vboost auto dealer clients send thousands of viral messages every month, reaching new customers through the customers’ friends and family.
Vboost’s mission is to create and deliver viral marketing messages every day promoting the dealership and the sales rep and creating referrals. The customer receives the content in a format that compels them to share on their own terms. The shares and views are then tracked and optimized.
For more information click on this Vboost overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJixDzVhYVE
Or, for additional information and to schedule a demonstration call: 800-799-3130, or visit www.vboost.\com
Vboost media contact: Paul Moran paul@vboost.com
# # # # #
About Vboost:
Based in Newport Beach, CA, Vboost is the first proactive process to create positive viral marketing in the retail automotive space. It involves a streamlined process via a mobile application and three unique technologies which collect customer photos at the time of vehicle delivery, convert them to custom music videos and then send them directly to the customer via email or text. By delivering these branded messages to customers during their emotional highpoint, most customers are compelled to upload and share these videos with family and friends through social media platforms. The results from each viral campaign are being monitored, quantified and reported back to the dealers.
