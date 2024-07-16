Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,371 in the last 365 days.

‘COUGAR’ TV PILOT STACKS ACTORS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “COUGAR” TV Pilot, directed by Michael P. Blevins and being made with Honeycomb Films, Ave Management Inc, and 5150 Action Productions, welcomes Lochlyn Munro, James Russo, and Bianca Wallace to its all-star cast.

Starring Ben Gavin (“Super 8”) as the titular character, alongside Todd Jenkins (“Bass Reeves”), and Elijah Mahar (“Elkhorn”), the show follows the story of a Montana cowboy who gets wrapped up in love, farm antics, and murder. Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale”) will be joining as the best friend and ranch manager, Bianca Wallace as the love interest, and James Russo as the ranch owner. Filming is set for late July 2024.

The pilot is being Executive Produced by Bruce Soscia (“Dog Gone”) and Ave Management Inc. with plans for it to hit the market in November. 5150 Action Productions is set to assist in co-production for the pilot, with their own Vinny O’Brien (“Silent Night”) leading fight choreography and stunts. Writer Michael P. Blevins (“The Devil Comes to Kansas City”) is set to direct.

“We’re ramping up for one unforgettable story,” said Executive Producer Bruce Soscia. “Our cast and crew are giving this production 110%, and we can’t wait to introduce this crazy batch of characters to viewers this November!”

Associate Producer and President of TransMedia Group, Adrienne Madden Mazzone, stated, “This series will be perfect for those who enjoy comedy, drama, and a touch of romance! We’re excited to share these vibrant characters with the world- keep your eyes peeled for news of the official release date.”

Adrienne Mazzone
TransMedia Group
+1 561-908-1683
email us here

You just read:

‘COUGAR’ TV PILOT STACKS ACTORS

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more