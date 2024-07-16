Troy Mixed-Use Housing Development Breaks Ground

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking for City Station North, a mixed-use development that totals nearly 175,000 square feet in downtown Troy along Congress Street and Sixth Avenue. The four-story building will consist of 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 40,000 square feet of Class A office space, 154 parking spaces, and a host of building amenities including a rooftop terrace, energy-efficient smart heating/cooling systems, fitness center, and high-speed internet in common areas. The $42 million development by United Group is being supported by a $1.7 million capital grant from Empire State Development, recommended by the Capital Region Economic Development Council.

“We are committed to growing housing opportunities for all New Yorkers in every corner of the State, and City Station North is a perfect example of public/private partnerships that are making a difference,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in our downtowns while providing opportunities where people can have a variety of options to live, work and play is a winning combination for economic success and leads to more affordable communities across the state.”

City Station North is the fourth phase of a multi-phased development designed to bring revitalization into Downtown Troy. Between 2009 and 2013, United Group has invested more than $60 million into City Station West, South, and East, turning the current City Station neighborhood into a revitalized area that has dramatically enhanced the East corridor as an appealing entryway into the heart of the city. City Station North will further expand on this progress and will improve the housing stock in the City of Troy and help revitalize an area that is located in an impoverished census tract. In addition to this current funding, Empire State Development supported the first phase of the City Station project with a $2.5 million capital grant for an earlier phase of the project.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “City Station North has made substantial progress revitalizing Troy’s urban center and complements major state investments to revitalize the City’s downtown core, including investments in Flanagan Square and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. ESD is proud to support the United Group’s transformation of this section of Troy which will offer much needed affordable housing opportunities and will increase the economic potential of the community.”

United Group President and CEO Michael J. Uccellini said, “We are excited for this groundbreaking ceremony even though we have been under construction for many months. The project would not have been possible without the support from New York State, the City of Troy and our financial partners. We look forward to celebrating today’s groundbreaking with all of them and building Class A Office Space and Class A market rate apartments that will open in 2025. The office space and apartments will help fill a significant demand in the City of Troy that exists.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III RPh said, “We continue to see a growing demand for housing in walkable areas to easily access all of the great restaurants, activities, and small businesses in our communities. City Station North has considerable amenities and an ideal location in Downtown Troy. Congratulations to United Group on the start of this exciting project. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for investing in this mixed-use project that will draw new residents to the City of Troy.”

Mayor of Troy Carmella Mantello said, “We are excited to see the City Station North project take the next step forward. This major multi-use development will bring additional housing, parking and business space to downtown Troy, and is another example of our commitment to making Troy a destination to live, work, and recreate.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

These projects also build on Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing New York’s housing crisis to make the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through incentives to build housing statewide, tools to help New York City build more housing, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state land, and $600 million in capital improvements to support housing statewide. The Governor also secured funding for a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to build and preserve 100,000 units of affordable housing as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget.