Applicant’s Webinar: Inside the 2024 Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award Application
Speakers:
Credit: Kristi Rice
Kristi Rice
Teacher
Spotsylvania High School
2021 Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award Winner
Davina Pruitt-Mentle
Lead for Academic Engagement
NICE
Synopsis:
On June 20, 2024, The Department of Education announced a notice that the nomination period for the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award (PCEA) will open on August 1, 2024, and close on September 13, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The PCEA is presented by the U.S. Secretary of Education to teachers in the field of cybersecurity to honor their contributions to the education of our nation’s students. The award is bestowed annually to two teachers — one at the elementary level and one at the secondary level — who “demonstrate superior achievement in instilling skills, knowledge, and passion with respect to cybersecurity and cybersecurity-related subjects.”
This webinar will provide information from past awardees regarding the opportunity, offer general guidance on preparing applications, and answer questions.