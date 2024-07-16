Applicant’s Webinar: Inside the 2024 Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award Application

Speakers:

Credit: Kristi Rice Kristi Rice

Teacher

Spotsylvania High School

2021 Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award Winner

Davina Pruitt-Mentle

Lead for Academic Engagement

NICE

Synopsis:

On June 20, 2024, The Department of Education announced a notice that the nomination period for the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award (PCEA) will open on August 1, 2024, and close on September 13, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The PCEA is presented by the U.S. Secretary of Education to teachers in the field of cybersecurity to honor their contributions to the education of our nation’s students. The award is bestowed annually to two teachers — one at the elementary level and one at the secondary level — who “demonstrate superior achievement in instilling skills, knowledge, and passion with respect to cybersecurity and cybersecurity-related subjects.”

This webinar will provide information from past awardees regarding the opportunity, offer general guidance on preparing applications, and answer questions.

Resources:

PCRN: Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award