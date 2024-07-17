The Keystone School Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Transformative Adult Learning Program

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Keystone School is delighted to mark the 5th anniversary of its Adult Learning Program, a beacon of hope and opportunity for adult learners of all ages. Since its establishment, the program has supported a diverse range of students, from those re-entering the educational system to those seeking new career paths, demonstrating that it’s never too late to pursue education.

“This milestone highlights the program’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, catering to learners who were often overlooked in traditional educational settings. One remarkable graduate completed their studies at the age of 72,” said Erica Rhone, Head of School, The Keystone School.

By providing tailored educational opportunities, Keystone has empowered individuals to unlock their potential and achieve their aspirations.

Key Milestones and Achievements:

• Enrollment Growth: The program has experienced significant growth, reflecting its success and the increasing demand for adult education.

• Diverse Graduates: Graduates have come from varied backgrounds, showcasing a wide range of abilities and skill sets.

• Innovative Partnerships: Recently, the program has formed a groundbreaking partnership with the Mississippi prison system, extending educational opportunities to inmates and aiding in their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“I enrolled in the Keystone Adult Learning program because I wanted to better myself,” said Takiyah Rogers, former Keystone Adult Learning Program student. “Earning my diploma was the start of me getting the career that I desire. I’m currently working on becoming a CNA (certified nursing assistant).”

About The Keystone School

The Keystone School from K12 Inc., the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs, is an accredited private online school for independent learners who seek a highly flexible education. With more than 50 years of experience in distance learning, we offer flexible education programs for students in all grades to help them achieve their unique academic and personal goals. Learn more at keystoneschoolonline.com.