St. Johnsbury Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2024, at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 18 in Waterford

INCINDET TYPE: Found Property

OWNER: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 1400 hours, a bicycle bag was dropped off at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. There are no identifying marks in or on the outside of the bag. If the owner of the bag could contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-222-4680 and describe the contents of the bag then it can be retrieved. A picture of the bag has been attached.