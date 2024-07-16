St. Johnsbury Barracks / Found Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005481
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: July 16, 2024, at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 18 in Waterford
INCINDET TYPE: Found Property
OWNER: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 16, 2024, at approximately 1400 hours, a bicycle bag was dropped off at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. There are no identifying marks in or on the outside of the bag. If the owner of the bag could contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-222-4680 and describe the contents of the bag then it can be retrieved. A picture of the bag has been attached.