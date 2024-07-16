Applying for Membership on FDA Advisory Committees
As part of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) ongoing efforts to recruit qualified experts with minimal conflicts of interest who are interested in serving on FDA advisory committees, FDA is requesting nominations for members to serve on its advisory committees.
Current Number of Vacancies = 6
Note, one or more vacancies may be in the nomination process or a final appointment may have been made.
Designated Federal Officer
Moon Choi, PharmD
Division of Advisory Committee and Consultant Management
Office of Executive Programs
Center for Drug and Evaluation and Research
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, Maryland 20993-0002
Phone: (301) 796-9001
Fax: (301) 847-8533
E-mail: GeMDAC@fda.hhs.gov
**Gerard T. Berry, MD
Expertise: Biochemical Genetics
Term: 7/1/2024 – 6/30/2026
Professor of Pediatrics
Harvard Medical School
Medical Staff
Boston Children’s Hospital
3 Blackfan Circle, CLS Building
Molecular Genetics Core 19 030.19
Boston, Massachusetts 02115
Wendy K. Chung, MD, PhD
Expertise: Medical Genetics
Term: 7/1/2024 – 6/30/2026
Professor
Harvard Medical School
Chief, Department of Pediatrics
Boston Children’s Hospital
300 Longwood Avenue
Boston, Massachusetts 02215
**Bradley J. Glasscock, PharmD
Expertise: Rare Disease Drug Development, Regulatory Affairs
Term: 6/28/2024 – 10/31/2027
Senior Vice President
Head of Global Regulatory Affairs
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
105 Digital Drive
Novato, California 94949
Priya S. Kishnani, MD
Expertise: Clinical Biochemical Genetics and Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Term: 7/1/2024 – 6/30/2026
Professor of Pediatrics
Duke University Medical Center
GSRB1 Building, 4th Floor, Room 4010
Box 103856, DUMC
905 South LaSalle Street
Durham, North Carolina 27710
* Consumer Representative (vacant)
** Industry Representative (non-voting)