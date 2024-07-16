Binghampton Development Corporation Receives $146,521 Tire Program Grant

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a grant of $146,521 for the Binghampton Development Corporation from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program.

The Binghampton Development Corporation will provide matching funds of $75,479 and use the grant to provide bike lane barriers along roads in three Memphis communities using recycled scrap tires. The project costs $222,000 and the organization will partner with the City of Memphis to provide a sustainable, low-cost alternative to protecting the city’s bicyclists.

“The Tire Environmental Act Program provides ways to retrieve old tires and repurpose them into community assets,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “These grants help make that happen, and we look forward to the results that come from this process.”

The three projects will extend over a combined six miles of roadways and will use approximately 2,200 scrap tires. These projects are possible after Binghampton Development Corporation completed a successful pilot project in 2022 developing the lane barrier prototype and installing them along a 1.2-mile section of Broad Avenue in Memphis.

The purpose of the Tire Environmental Act Program is to select and fund projects that best result in beneficial uses for waste tires. Projects must qualify for one of three categories: tire processing/recycling, tire-derived material use, or research and development. The program provides grant funding to eligible entities, including local governments, non-profit organizations, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, and for-profit businesses.

Tennessee established the Tire Environmental Fund in 2015. Upon the first retail sale of a new motor vehicle to be titled and registered in Tennessee, a flat fee based on the number of a vehicle’s wheels is assessed. The fee goes into the fund, which is used for projects creating or supporting beneficial end uses for waste tires.

Since 2015, grantees have been awarded almost $9.2 million, and approximately 7.6 million tires or nearly 82,000 tons of scrap tires have been diverted from landfills. The tires are repurposed for use in rubberized asphalt, tire-derived aggregate, tire-derived fuel, granulated rubber porous flexible pavement, and other beneficial end uses that result in tires being diverted from landfill for a higher and better use.