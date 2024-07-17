New Book Reveals How Entrepreneurs and Marketers Are Using Threads for Business
Over the past year, I have interviewed 100+ business owners and marketing professionals sharing their hacks and strategies to maximize Threads, for personal branding and business growth.”LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Threads is now 1 year old. Although the Meta-owned platform launched last summer is still far from the desired 1 billion users dreamed by Mark Zuckerberg, the text-based social media app is not one to be ignored, with over 170 million monthly active users, up from 150 million people sharing content on Threads in the first quarter of 2024.
— Marcio Delgado - Journalist
‘Threads for Business – a Year Down the Road,’ features the trajectory of the app to date, from a historic launch that saw the platform acquire 100 million users in just two days in 2023, to its user base drop of more than 80% within a week and the delay to launch within the European Union due to strict privacy laws. But mostly it is a book featuring valuable tips on how businesses, big and small, can leverage the platform as part of their social media strategy in 2024.
“For the past 12 months, I have interviewed over 100 business owners and marketing professionals who shared their experiences, hacks, and strategies to make the most of Threads, whether to help build your personal brand or take your business to the next level. It was a learning process for myself as well, as the platform kept evolving and everyone was trying to understand how to make sense of it,” says London-based author Marcio Delgado, a journalist and digital consultant.
Having worked with brands and content creators in Europe, Asia, and North America, the author structured the book in a simple way, mixing Threads' timeline of existence with hacks to be used to grow followers and engage customers while using the social network – the app that debuted in the US and other 100 countries in July 2023 and five months later became available to 448 million people living in the EU.
“When I first moved to London in the early 2000s we just had MySpace, MSN, and then Skype. Social media was a very different thing. Twenty years later, we are spoiled by choice and have to choose which platforms we will spend time on while trying to avoid digital burnout,” says Marcio.
However, as businesses can’t afford to ignore social media in the 21st century, since every platform is a tempting opportunity to acquire new customers, how can they ensure they are not missing out or overdoing it?
“In a world with so much digital noise, it can be easy to dismiss Threads. So I went out there to try to understand why it would be relevant when we already have Instagram, X, Facebook, Telegram, and so many other social networks being used as marketing tools. I didn’t want to write a technical book like a guide, which is why real Threads users (and those avoiding it for valid reasons) are heavily featured throughout the book,” says the media professional.
‘Threads for Business – a Year Down the Road’ by Marcio Delgado is now available on Amazon worldwide.
