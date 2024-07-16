G. Sean Cassidy Joins Burns Funding as Director of Client Services
I’ve always been drawn to individuals who are hard-working, passionate, and driven. The team at Burns Funding, and the entrepreneurs we work with are exactly the type of people I want to be around.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain growth capital for their businesses, announced today that G. Sean Cassidy has joined the firm as Director of Client Services.
“The process of applying, being approved and receiving the funds has become incredibly challenging,” said Peter J. Burns III, the CEO and founder of Burns Funding. “Financial institutions require borrowers to jump through an endless amount of hoops to obtain the funding they have been approved for. Cassidy fills a big gap in what has become an increasingly problematic process.”
Cassidy has worked with Burns before, serving as a consultant for Burns’ luxury group home initiative several years ago. That business was severely impact by the Coronavirus pandemic. But not before Burns grew to appreciate Cassidy’s “people skills and financial acumen.”
The feeling is mutual.
“The opportunity with Burns Funding feels like coming home,” said Cassidy. “I’ve always been drawn to individuals who are hard-working, passionate, and driven. The team at Burns Funding, and the entrepreneurs we work with are exactly the type of people I want to be around, and be motivated by every day. This is an extraordinary opportunity to augment the senior level team with my unique skill set to continue transforming the lending landscape for entrepreneurs.”
Cassidy has an extensive background both as an entrepreneur and a client focused financial professional. Cassidy spent the beginning of this career as a Registered Investment Advisor, working with entrepreneurs, small businesses, and high net worth individuals. He then leveraged that experience into a growing a real estate lending and investing venture working in partnership with other entrepreneurs to build an extensive real estate portfolio. Prior to joining Burns Funding, Cassidy has been consulting small businesses on growth initiatives for years.
Others are taking note as well, as Burns has recently earned a coveted role as a columnist for Entrepreneur and Forbes.
That “transforming” approach that Cassidy alluded to is the “Burns Funding Method.”
Burns Funding recently published a website, which explains this innovative approach. In fact, the Burns Funding Method has attracted almost two dozen borrowers in recent months, with many, many more in the pipeline for being approved. Not surprisingly, Burns Funding was recently profiled in the Wall Street Times in the following article about its meteoric rise.
Burns noted that the company’s niche will give it staying power.
“We are a great alternative to traditional banks, which are difficult for entrepreneurs to work with,” said Burns. “We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital. We embrace borrowers. This attitude directly opposes the negative reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
