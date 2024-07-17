Join a movement to accelerate a cure for multiple myeloma this August and Fight Win

Spirit of Hope Honoree, Archana More Sharma in LA for MMRF Walk and Run

Come out August 17th to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® Walk/Run at Griffin Park. Help honor Spirit of Hope Honoree, Archana More Sharma

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 25 years, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF) has been the leading cancer research organization solely focused on multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer.

When you sign up for an MMRF Walk/Run event, you join nearly 30,000 participants across the country to accelerate a cure for each and every myeloma patient.

“Looking back to where we began over 25 years ago, myeloma research has been transformed thanks to the persistence of the entire myeloma community. Yet, there is still much work to be done,” states Michael Andreini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation®. “We remain committed to taking calculated risks and driving innovation through collaboration with our partners, we will continue to do great things on behalf of myeloma patients everywhere.”

On Saturday, August 17th Griffith Park Tennis Courts -Los Angeles the MMRF Walk / RUN

Event Open 8:00am

Program Begins 8:20am

Walk/Run 9:00am - 10:15am

Closing Remarks 10:15am

Since the MMRF was founded over 25 years ago, it has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring over 15 FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients.

Funds raised through past events have enabled the MMRF to:

• Invest over $600M in research.

• Bring 15+ FDA-approved drugs to market.

• Triple patient survival.

The Spirit of Hope Award is given to individuals/groups who inspire hope and show extraordinary commitment to the MMRF. This award is presented at every Walk/Run to a patient, caregiver, or family member who inspires hope through their resilience, perseverance, and dedication to the MMRF and its mission. The Los Angeles MMRF Spirit of Hope is Archana More Sharma, Living with myeloma and this year’s Chair Dr. Scott Goldsmith from City of Hope.

Meet Archana More Sharma, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF) 2024 Walk/Run: Los Angeles Spirit of Hope Honoree

How did your team get involved with the MMRF?

MMRF Spirit of Hope is Archana More Sharma: I was diagnosed in July 2022 with multiple myeloma, and it was a shock to everyone. I had been having some back pain that was worsening, and I finally ended up in the emergency room. That evening in the ER after hearing this diagnosis, I was admitted and began the fight for my life. After surgery, radiation and starting chemo, I was discharged in August 2022, and I came across MMRF in the pile of resources given to me.

I went online to check out their work and immediately wanted to be a part of their activities. Our family and friends signed up for the walk, and our team, the Myelominators, was able to raise over $7,000. We wanted our name to be somewhat lighthearted but reflect our commitment that myeloma cells, or Myelomans as we were calling them, must DIE! It was a bite off of The Terminator movie, which involved a lot of killing—in our case, we wanted all myeloma cells to be annihilated!

Why did your team choose to participate in the MMRF Walk/Run?

This is somewhat addressed in the question above, but team members wanted to show support for me and our family after hearing about my diagnosis. We had colleagues, friends, and family join us to show that I wasn’t alone—that they cared about my family and were sending their positive thoughts to me as I was fighting this cancer. Team members also wanted to raise money for this important cause, not just for me, but for all the families affected by MM. The new treatments mean life or death for so many patients, and anything we can do to advance this cause must be done.

The Spirit of Hope is given to “individuals/groups who inspire hope and show extraordinary commitment to the MMRF.” What does being given the award mean to you and your team?

On a personal level, this award has given me a tremendous psychological boost. Five months after diagnosis, I received a stem cell transplant in December 2022, and it seemed to be a success. I finally had the headspace to further educate myself about this disease. During this time, I watched MMRF webinars and read articles. Despite being in remission (or so I thought!), I wanted to continue to support MMRF in their efforts to fund myeloma research. I read so much about the advances in long-term outcomes and improved quality of life for MM patients due to the advances in medications, treatments, and so forth, all of which came from research activities that MMRF funds. Therefore, I gathered friends and family again for the 2023 MMRF Walk.

In addition, my husband (and team member), Vik, had decided to set a goal of participating in Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma in 2025. Moving Mountains required a higher financial commitment, and we were ready to take that next step to an organization that was dear to our hearts.

Coincidentally, I first heard of Dr Amrita Krishnan’s name from a MMRF patient webinar in the summer of 2023. She is a world-renowned expert on relapsed/refractory MM at City of Hope. As fate would have it, I relapsed in November 2023, and after treatment from December to February 2024, I was referred to Dr. Krishnan for treatment options. Dr. Krishnan recommended CAR-T therapy, and I’m scheduled for this treatment in May 2024.

I can firmly say that through their fundraising activities and patient education resources, MMRF has played a meaningful role in guiding my MM journey, especially during this new phase of relapse. I tell all my friends, CAR-T with Carvykti wasn’t even an option in 2022 when I was diagnosed—it was only through research, clinical trials, advocacy with organizations such as MMRF and researchers such as Dr Krishnan that this advance was pushed through and is now available to patients like me.

