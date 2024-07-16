More supportive homes coming for people in Nanaimo

CANADA, July 16 - People experiencing or at risk of homelessness will soon have access to 78 supportive homes with services to help residents facing challenges.

“These units will not only provide a roof overhead for residents, but also a number of other support services to help people get back on their feet,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This is another example of the rapid response of our government and the City of Nanaimo to help people who are experiencing homelessness.”

BC Housing is leasing 78 units at the Travellers Lodge, a vacant former care facility at 1298 Nelson St., to help provide safe and secure housing. The building has self-contained studio units with private bathrooms, as well as common amenity spaces and gardens. Residents are expected to move in by early 2025.

A non-profit operator will be selected to operate the site and provide staffing around the clock. Residents will pay the provincial shelter rate of $500 per month for rent, which will include two meals a day and laundry services. Residents will have access to life-skills training, employment assistance and counselling, as well as physical- and mental-health resources.

“We all want people, formerly unhoused, to get the homes and support they need for health and stability,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “Adding 78 supportive housing units at the Travellers Lodge in Nanaimo will help people build life skills and be ready for other affordable housing we’re building.”

The new units will be allocated to people currently in shelters. The individuals prioritized for this housing will be adults older than 19, including those who have expressed a desire to minimize exposure to alcohol and substance use.

“Providing safe and secure housing for our community members who need it most continues to be one of city council’s top priorities,” said Leonard Krog, mayor of Nanaimo. “These new supportive homes at Travellers Lodge will offer stability and a sense of belonging, helping residents to thrive.”

This is the fourth project to be announced since the Province and the City of Nanaimo signed a Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) memorandum of understanding (MOU) in January 2024. This MOU includes the development of new shelter and housing options through BC Housing’s HEARTH program and providing increased support to people living in encampments through the HEART program.

These units are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 affordable homes that have been delivered or are underway for people in B.C., including almost 1,800 homes in Nanaimo.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is leasing the building for three years and will provide annual operating funding. The project is funded through the Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) program. Full funding details will be provided once the site opens.

The City of Nanaimo is contributing approximately $394,000 to support the project.

Learn More:

For details about the project, including public engagement, visit:

https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/nanaimo-1298-Nelson-Street

For information about the HEART and HEARTH programs, visit:

https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/HEART-HEARTH

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing