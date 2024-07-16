Submit Release
Sen. Miller Joins Gov. Shapiro in Highlighting New Budget’s Major Economic Development Investments

Senator Nick Miller

JULY 16, 2024 – BETHLEHEM, PA: Today, Senator Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) joined Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger, Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton), and other state and local officials at the former Bethlehem Steel Headquarters to celebrate the passage of the 2024-25 state budget, and to highlight the more than $550 million in economic development investments.

The bipartisan, $47.6 billion budget includes $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program, Miller’s legislation (Senate Bill 16), to prepare sites for business development to make them ‘shovel-ready.’

Also included in the budget, $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors, $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania, and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

“Pennsylvania is writing a new, exciting chapter in its story with these significant investments in economic development. Soon to be gone are the days where neighboring states are attracting and retaining businesses more than us,” said Senator Miller. “These investments not only say ‘Pennsylvania is open for business,’ but also that we are committed to making the commonwealth a major economic player on the national level.” 

To learn more about the budget, visit here. To learn more about Sen. Miller’s reaction to the 2024-25 spending plan, visit here.

