Dramedy Novels Taking Center Stage in the Book World - From Tears to Laughter - 'And Now There's Zelda' Has it All

And Now There's Zelda takes readers on another relatable 'slice of life' ride as Allie realizes the only way to survive the angst of family is to let go….and let it be.

Drama and Humor from the Messiness of Life Inspired Carolyn Clarke, Canadian Author of the Award-Winning and Bestseller Novel, And Then There’s Margaret.

Fans of Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng and The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan will adore Clarke's novel. It is filled with heart and drama.”
— The Book Commentary
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Books like Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman and Fredrik Backman's Anxious People and A Man Called Ove have shown us that combining grief and misery with joy and humor creates a powerful reading experience. This blend, known as 'dramedy,' is becoming increasingly popular across various media, including TV shows, movies, and novels. It's similar to the rise of the 'rom-com' genre, offering audiences a mix of both drama and comedy.

But what exactly is a 'dramedy'? It’s a genre that intertwines the elements of drama and comedy, presenting real-life situations with characters that are authentic, unpredictable, flawed, and relatable. The balance of drama and comedy can vary, but typically there’s an equal measure of both. These stories are often character-driven, filled with dialogue and sometimes exaggerated actions.

Dramedies tackle universal themes and familiar topics like illness, family relationships, financial struggles, divorce, aging, and heartbreak. These themes are rooted in real-life experiences, enriched with details that make them personal and engaging.

The mix of drama and humor from the ups and downs of life inspired Carolyn Clarke, author of the award-winning and bestseller And Then There’s Margaret, to write her first book. The plot was inspired by listening to and reading about mother-in-law stories, filled with serious drama and hilarious moments. And Then There’s Margaret explores the complex and challenging relationship between a daughter-in-law, Allie, and her mother-in-law, Margaret and continue to be in her second novel, And Now There’s Zelda. Despite their initial struggles, they ultimately grow into better people with a stronger connection. Both novels blends realism and humor to soften and enlighten the stories.

Life can be complicated and messy, and when changes force their way in, things can get ugly—sometimes even toxic.

Dramedies might sound like they could be depressing, but the right mix of laughter and tears brings their stories to life. Her novels feature engaging, relatable characters navigating daily obstacles and problems, with comedic elements that puncture the stress and make them true dramedies.

Carolyn Clarke is the founder and curator of HenLit Central, a blog focused on 'life and lit' for women over 40. AND NOW THERE'S ZELDA is her second novel after AND THEN THERE'S MARGARET (2022). She has been an ESL teacher for over sixteen years and has co-authored several articles and resources with Cambridge University Press, MacMillan Education and her award-winning blog ESL Made Easy.

