ORC Tech Cell Phone Signal Booster Technology has Been Presented at IEEE Conference in Florence, Italy
ORC Tech LLC presents its innovative, passive, and collapsible signal booster technology in Italy.OHKAY OWINGEH, NEW MEXICO, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORC Tech LLC recently was accepted into the Sandia National Laboratories’ New Mexico Small Business Assistance (NMSBA) program. This opportunity enabled ORC Tech to rigorously test its innovative, passive, and collapsible signal booster technology, leveraging the extensive communications and radar expertise of Dr. John A. McVay from Sandia National Laboratories.
Dr. McVay presented focused data and cell phone signal enhancement information from the ORC Tech collaboration at the 2024 IEEE International Symposium on Antennas and Propagation. This presentation, titled "Wireless Deployable Fresnel Rings Signal Booster," was given on July 15th, 2024, in Florence, Italy. The discussion focused on a groundbreaking technology initially developed by NASA and licensed by ORC Tech that solved wireless reception challenges astronaut crews face during lunar missions. This presentation displayed significant improvements in signal reception for cell phone users to enhance their communication when cell phone signals are weak.
About ORC Tech LLC: ORC Tech LLC stands at the forefront of technological innovation, developing products that integrate cutting-edge NASA-based technologies. Our range of products, including signal boosters for cell phones, laptops, satellite, and Wi-Fi internet receivers, are designed to enhance local reception without needing power plugs, cables, or batteries. We aim to provide advanced, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions to consumers and industries worldwide.
For more information, please contact: Peter Schmitz – peter@orctech.com
Website: www.orctech.com
