S. 4305, DHS Better Ballistic Body Armor Act

S. 4305 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to procure body armor for female body shapes that meet certain criteria, including the standards issued by the National Institute for Justice and the American Society for Testing and Materials. Specifically, the bill would require that DHS equip all female agents with amor that meet those specifications within three years of enactment. Lastly, S. 4305 would require DHS to report annually to the Congress on the number of body armor units it purchases for each of the three years after enactment.

Using information from DHS, CBO expects that to comply with those requirements, the department would need to purchase an additional 3,200 units of body armor annually over the next three years at a cost of about $1,800 per unit. On that basis, and accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $6 million annually for three years to purchase the necessary equipment and comply with the bill’s reporting requirements. In total, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4305 would cost $18 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.