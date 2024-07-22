My House Manager Expands Marketing Platform to Local Business Community in Gilbert, Arizona
My House Manager offers unique subscription services designed to benefit both local residents and businesses.
Our goal is to foster connections between residents and local small businesses dedicated to serving the community.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My House Manager Inc., founded by Adam Lewis and Tanner Kabat, is excited to announce its expansion into the Gilbert, Arizona market. My House Manager offers unique subscription services designed to benefit both local residents and local businesses.
— Adam Lewis
Exclusive Subscriber Benefits
For a limited time, new subscribers can access all of the benefits My House Manager has to offer, for FREE. Subscribers to My House Manager gain access to a wide range of exclusive deals from local Gilbert businesses. The membership provides discounts on home services, dining, professional services, and more.
Subscribers simply show their membership card to receive these special discounts. My House Manager prescreens each participating business to ensure that subscribers only interact with top professionals, ensuring quality and satisfaction. This subscription service not only saves our subscribers money, but also promotes local commerce and community engagement.
A subscription also gives customers access to a customizable dashboard where they can track deals redeemed, leave reviews and favorite their top businesses.
Business Partnership Opportunities
Local businesses in Gilbert can join the My House Manager platform for only $50 per month. My House Manager ensures your business isn't lost in the crowd by offering limited spots per category, which guarantees better visibility and exposure. The site allows businesses to feature special offers exclusively for My House Manager subscribers.
With no long-term contracts required, businesses can easily and affordably connect with a growing local customer base. This platform provides significant marketing benefits at a low cost, making it a smart and flexible choice for businesses aiming to increase their visibility and attract new customers.
Included in your business subscription, the team at My House Manager proactively markets your business through their various social media channels, website blogs and email marketing campaigns.
Our Mission: Strengthening Gilbert’s Business Community
Adam Lewis and Tanner Kabat founded My House Manager with a clear mission: to create a thriving local economy by bridging the gap between residents and businesses. By introducing this service to Gilbert, they aim to cultivate a dynamic business environment where local enterprises can flourish, and residents can enjoy high-quality services at preferred prices.
Why Gilbert, Arizona?
Gilbert, known for its vibrant community and strong local economy, is the perfect location for My House Manager's expansion. The town's commitment to supporting local businesses aligns with the company's values and vision, making it an ideal market to launch this innovative service.
Join My House Manager Today
Residents and businesses in Gilbert are encouraged to join My House Manager and take advantage of the exclusive benefits and opportunities offered. For more information and to sign up, visit www.myhousemanageraz.com
