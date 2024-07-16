Report Your Wild Turkey Brood Sightings This Summer

CONTACT:

July 16, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings this spring and summer. It’s easy to participate and the survey is now open. If you observe groups of turkeys with poults (juvenile birds) between June 1 and August 31, report your sightings by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/wild-turkeys-new-hampshire/turkey-surveys.

“This summer marks the 14th year of Fish and Game’s annual brood survey, and the information participants provide helps us monitor New Hampshire’s turkey population and breeding productivity,” said NH Fish and Game Turkey Project Leader Allison Keating. “This survey results in reports from all over the state and adds to the important information biologists gather to monitor the distribution, abundance, and productivity of wild turkeys. Data collected through this survey is also part of a national effort to monitor turkey populations across the country.”

In 2023, Summer Brood Survey participants reported seeing 1,665 broods with an average of 2.6 poults per hen. These findings represent an increase in the number of broods, but also a decrease in productivity when compared with 2022 when 1,094 broods produced an average of 3.2 poults per hen. The highest average on record was 4.4 poults per hen, which was reported in 2011 during the first year of the survey.

“Brood sightings this summer are more important than ever,” said Keating. “Last spring and summer’s weather conditions were not ideal for breeding productivity. Above-average rainfall resulted in increased renesting, late-season hatching, and a reduced number of poults that reached maturity. This, coupled with an abundant fall mast crop, likely resulted in lower harvests last fall and this spring. With improved weather conditions in place this year and predicted earlier hatching this summer, the Granite State’s turkey population can recover from the setbacks of last year.” The Department has received twice as many brood observations as it had at this same time last year. This is an encouraging sign that the breeding season is off to a good start.

The term “brood” refers to a family group of young turkeys accompanied by a hen. Hens in New Hampshire generally lay eggs from mid-April to mid-May. Incubation lasts for 28 days, and most eggs hatch by mid-June. If eggs are destroyed or consumed by predators during incubation, hens often lay a replacement clutch of eggs that hatch late July through late August. Reports of adult male turkeys are not being requested at this time.

Many factors can affect turkey productivity. Poults are extremely sensitive to cool temperatures and rain because these conditions can weaken their health and adversely affect insect populations, which are a critical source of protein for young turkeys. Because spring weather is highly variable, the nesting success of wild turkeys is also highly unpredictable.

A large annual increase in young turkeys is needed to sustain populations over time, so the number of young turkeys that survive to be “recruited” into flocks in the fall is of great interest to biologists. A large sample of turkey brood observations collected throughout the summer provides valuable insight regarding the size of the “graduating class” of turkeys that will go on to become adults.

To learn more about the Turkey Brood Survey, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/wild-turkeys-new-hampshire/turkey-surveys.

Wild turkey management and research is made possible by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program, a user-pay, user-benefit program supported by purchases of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment.