HongDe Elementary School Announces $5,000 Kindergarten Grant for Domestic Students

Mandarin/English Bilingual Program is designed for English-speaking and Mandarin-speaking students to develop communication and literacy skills in both languages. Students learn and study both English and Chinese languages for part of the day. Throughout K-5 grades, 40% of the curriculum is taught in Mandarin and 60% in English.

HongDe Elementary is offering a $5,000 grant to domestic students enrolling in our kindergarten program for the 2024-2025 school year.

Early education is crucial for a child's development, and we want to ensure that more children have access to the exceptional programs we provide at HongDe.” — Brittany Conlon, Principal of HongDe Elementary School

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HongDe Elementary School is pleased to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting families and promoting early education. Starting this upcoming school year, HongDe Elementary is offering a $5,000 grant to domestic (non-international) students enrolling in our kindergarten program for the 2024-2025 school year.

This grant is to encourage more families to take advantage of HongDe's unique educational offerings, which include a robust Mandarin/English Bilingual Program and a strong emphasis on Fine Arts.

"We are excited to offer this grant to support our local families and help ease the financial burden of starting elementary school," said Brittany Conlon, Principal of HongDe Elementary School. "Early education is crucial for a child's development, and we want to ensure that more children have access to the exceptional programs we provide at HongDe."

About the Kindergarten Program at HongDe Elementary

HongDe Elementary's Kindergarten program is designed to foster a love for learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment. Our curriculum integrates the BC curriculum with a distinctive Mandarin/English Bilingual Program, ensuring students develop strong literacy and communication skills in both languages. Additionally, our Fine Arts focus allows students to explore and express their creativity through dance, music, visual arts, and drama.

Grant Details

Eligibility: Domestic (non-international) students enrolling in kindergarten for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

Grant Amount: $5,000

Application Process: Families interested in the grant should contact the HongDe Elementary admissions office for more information and to begin the application process.

How to Apply

To apply for the $5,000 Kindergarten Grant, or to learn more about our Kindergarten program, please contact our admissions office at:

Phone: 1-604-416-0386

Email: info@hongdeschool.ca

Website: hongdeschool.ca

About HongDe Elementary School

HongDe Elementary School is the only Mandarin/English bilingual elementary school in Downtown Vancouver, offering a comprehensive BC curriculum enriched with a focus on fine arts. Our mission is to provide a nurturing and inclusive environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and cultural awareness.