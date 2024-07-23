Black, Female Inventor Revolutionizes the Swim Cap to Break Generational Trauma
What started as a promise from a mother to a daughter, turned into a life’s work to heal and encourage the Black community back into the water
Through Obé, we want to give others the courage to find their place in the water.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —Black, female founder relaunches a line of waterproof headscarves after receiving 20,000 emails from passionate supporters worldwide
— Danielle Obe
—70% of Black Americans cannot swim, with drowning being the second-leading cause of death among Black children aged 1 to 4
—Founder and inventor, Danielle Obe, has created waterproof headscarves specially designed to keep hair dry in, on, and around water
Obé, a hypoallergenic and waterproof headscarf, triumphantly relaunches after overcoming setbacks, reaffirming its commitment to provide a protective, empowering, and liberating solution for the Black community to confidently reconnect with water. According to USA Swimming, as many as 70% of Black Americans cannot swim at all. With drowning being the second-leading cause of death among Black children aged 1 to 4 and the third-leading cause for all other age groups up to 29 years (USA Swimming), HealthyChildren.org reports that drowning rates for Black American children aged 5 to 19 are 5.5 times higher than those for white children.
While the cost of equipment, swimming lessons, transport, locations, and accessibility, are major contributing factors, a large barrier to aquatic participation for people of African, Caribbean and Asian heritage is concern over their hair, as haircare can be both expensive and time consuming. According to GITNUX and REVOLT, Black women spend $649.68 annually on hair care products to maintain their hair at home. For professional hair services, costs can vary widely.
Common protective services like braids, weaves, and extensions can range from $200 to $600 or more (GITNUX). The time required for these services also varies, with simple styles taking 1-2 hours and more intricate styles taking up to 8 hours or longer.
Textured hair is more susceptible to long-term damage from the chemicals used in swimming pools. Prolonged contact can cause the hair to become dry and brittle, leading to breakage. The time, effort, and cost it takes to treat and style hair after swimming can be a particular deterrent. Danielle Obe, founder and inventor of Obé, comments “There are many barriers to people with textured hair participating in aquatics. Organizations such as the Black Swimming Association (BSA) are working hard to make swimming more accessible for all. But, there is one specific obstacle that Obé aims to tackle. A big barrier that impacts me, my daughter, and many others I have found on this journey... our hair.”
Obé began as a promise from Danielle to her then four-year-old daughter, Kayla, after an incident involving an unsuitable swim cap left Kayla in tears. Seven years later, that promise has evolved into Danielle’s life’s work. On that day, seven years ago, Danielle vowed to find a solution to conquer the constraints of generational trauma and the realities of Black hair, ensuring Kayla would feel empowered and confident in and around water.
After extensive research and focus groups, Danielle realized that traditional swim caps were never designed with textured hair in mind, nor were they even originally designed to keep hair dry. This led to the creation of Obé’s waterproof headscarves, inspired by cultural hair wrapping—a cultural practice among people of African and Caribbean descent that if revolutionized, could protect textured hair from water whilst looking and feeling good.
Initially launched as Nemes in early 2019, Obé faced a slew of setbacks from being let down by a manufacturing factory to the realities faced by many business owners due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, after receiving over 20,000 supportive emails from around the globe, and remembering that promise to her daughter, Danielle persevered. A year later, Danielle received a life-changing message from a new manufacturing partner and ally who believed in what she was trying to do and wanted to help her achieve what she had set out to do the first time.
Obé is a waterproof and hypoallergenic (no traces of latex) headscarf. Designed to behave like fabric, the headscarf is not pre-tied, allowing wearers to control the fit and comfort. Made of thin, stretchy, and durable material, this comfortable and versatile headscarf protects hair and prevents damage to the hairline.
The brand officially relaunched on July 15, 2024. Pre orders will be available to purchase directly from the Obé website starting in August 2024. The fashionable, multifaceted headscarf is available in black, raspberry, and mocha and has two shape options to suit the wearer’s personal style preferences:
—The NEMES is designed in a triangular, mountain-shape and can be tied as a head wrap to achieve a stylish turban look. This is better suited to above-the-water activities that do not require prolonged periods underwater.
—The PHARAOH is designed in an arch shape, featuring wings that better secure the hairline and prevent water infiltration. It is suitable for above and below-the-water activities where you fully submerge for longer periods of time.
“Being able to swim, and having water safety knowledge are more than just life skills, they are basic human rights. We believe in empowering communities and creating opportunities to embrace being in, on, or around water. Without fear, without upset, without worry, just rejuvenated peace. Through Obé, we want to give others the courage to find their place in the water.” -Danielle Obe
Obé offers an innovative waterproof and hypoallergenic headscarf designed to empower women of color to have confidence and protection in and around water. The company’s mission is to tackle some of the biggest barriers impacting the communities' water participation, both in water and around it — whether in pools, showers, spas, or during unexpected rain showers. By combining community and functionality with a lifestyle appeal while delivering on the promise of hair protection, Obé encourages users to foster a lasting relationship with aquatic activities.
