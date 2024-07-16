HIP Video Promo Presents: Dave Luv drops epic new music video 'STUNNA'

Dave Luv merges hip hop and alternative rock in his brand new single "STUNNA"

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow. Everybody talks about it, but nobody is exactly sure what it is. Maybe it’s because it’s notoriously difficult to define: it has something to do with a vocalist’s relationship to the backbeat, the smoothness of his voice, the effortlessness of his delivery, the confidence with which he approaches the microphone, and the feeling of pleasant velocity he’s able to generate in the minds of his audience. So instead of struggling to pinpoint the exact combination of those elements that generate that ineffable magic upon which rap music depends, just listen to the brilliant verses of “Stunna,” the most recent single by Chicago artist Dave Luv. It also grounds the artist in the long tradition of left-field alternative hip-hop. That’s always been a major element of the art Dave Luv makes, but this artist is good at so many things — and synthesizes so many influences — that it often seems like he’s a practitioner of a genre all his own. The track is a masterclass in propulsion — tight, economical, thematically dense bars that come at the listener fast, but never threaten to overwhelm or bewilder them. This is a trip on the rapids, but it isn’t a bumpy one. Instead, it’s an effortless ride, friction-free, weightless, and gravity-defying, as all undeniable rap songs ought to be.

“Stunna” follows the underground hit “Some Days,” which drew critical acclaim upon its spring release, even as it confounded critics looking to pigeonhole this unclassifiable artist. The beat was pitched halfway between moody hip-hop and alternative rock, and Dave Luv sang the verses, beautifully but mournfully, in a manner that alluded simultaneously to smoky cloud rap and heartbroken indie pop. On “Stunna,” the vocalist and songwriter makes his allegiances a bit clearer: he’s teamed up with the accomplished producer Onassis Morris, who has worked with Trippie Redd, Lil Wayne, Kid Ink, Tory Lanez, and other popular rappers. His mastery of idiosyncratic hip-hop has earned him a spot on one of the summer’s hottest stages: he’ll be on the Ikigai tour with Futuristic, the Arizona rapper who he counts as an influence and forerunner.

He’s also picked a young master of hip-hop visuals to shoot the accompanying clip. Nicholas Jandora possesses an impressive track record, a personal vision, and the talent to realize his ambitions. In the rich, colorful, kaleidoscopic “Stunna” clip, he finds a determined Dave Luv home by himself in a stylish but modest house in the suburbs. It’s a place so attuned to his sensibilities and aesthetic that even the old chandeliers blink in response to his voice. His neighbors may not understand what he’s doing there, but he knows he’s on his mission. He’s just watering the grass, and without even trying, it springs up, healthy and green, around him. Dave Luv is making something beautiful, and he’s opening the gates and letting everyone in.

