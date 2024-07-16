Tween / Teen Mystery Novels with a Mission: Helping Those in Need

When the only eyewitness to a murder is a ghost, who do you believe? Who knows what horrors will be found when the tide recedes? This is an authentic old west ghost town, son. Around these parts the dead don't stay dead. - Sheriff Wyatt Earp.

Proceeds from sales of this Tween / Teen Mystery series to help buy food and new clothing items those in need.

"Nick doesn’t have all the answers, but he asks the right questions. I highly recommend this series." - Girls’ Life Magazine” — Kim Childress, former Zonderkidz editor

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent Supreme Court decisions have banned homelessness in public spaces, impacting many who lack affordable housing. With this in mind the author of the The Caden Chronicles series has agreed to donate proceeds from book sales to help feed and clothe those in need.

These teen chapter books feature mystery and suspense and are perfect for kids ages 9-15, especially boys. With a hint of paranormal, each case blends solid moral themes with suspense, providing a "haunting" mystery.

Along with his friends at the TV Detectives Nick, solves cases by watching old police and detective shows, debunking myths about werewolves, zombies, ghosts, and vampires. This young adult mystery series plays off horror myths and classic teen-sleuth skills, making it a popular read among young readers.

Book Summaries:

1. Dead Man's Hand - Nick Caden's vacation at Deadwood Canyon Ghost Town turns deadly when he encounters the infamous outlaw Jesse James and the bullet-riddled body of "Billy the Kid" — or so it seems.

As Nick races to solve the murder, he navigates abandoned gold mines, forbidden buffalo hunting grounds, and suspects around every corner.

2. Skull Creek Stakeout - Sent to Transylvania, North Carolina, Nick uncovers dark secrets in a castle, and a body with fangs on a golf course. Is the victim a vampire. Will this case suck the life out of him before he solves the case?

3. Dead Low Tide -When his sister is taken by a "zombie," Nick races against time to unravel the truth and find Wendy. In Savannah, Georgia, Nick wonders if Heidi May Laveau, a girl who supposedly died years ago, is one of the "walking dead."

4. Phantom Gunslinger - In an abandoned theme park atop a mountain on New Year's night, a phantom gunslinger is out for revenge. In Deadwood, you may lose your life. In Old West World, you could lose your soul.

5. Mystery of the Eyewitness Ghost In Bonaventure Cemetery Nick encounters a "ghost" and a psychic claiming to channel spirits. As he attempts to find his missing neighbor he learns that dabbling in the occult can leave leave you chasing spooks in the night.

The Caden Chronicles series is a thrilling read for young readers, combining hints of the supernatural with who-done-it-and-why detective work.

Amazon Reviewer Comments:

"Reminiscent of the Hardy Boys, but with a supernatural twist."

"A must-read for kids who love mysteries and supernatural stories!"

"Nick Caden is the perfect hero for young detectives in training."

"A modern take on classic mystery-solving, perfect for fans of the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew."

"This series keeps my son engaged and eager to read more."

"The blend of Christian themes with Hardy Boys-style adventures makes these books a hit in our household."

Proceeds from the sale of books in this series help buy food and new clothing items for those in need. To learn more about the author and his heart for the homeless, visit: https://eddiejones.org/

Skull Creek Stakeout trailer