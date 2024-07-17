Robert Beck: Here And Now, A Solo Show at Morpeth Contemporary
Robert Beck, a pivotal figure and voice in the Bucks County Art and Cultural Heritage, exhibits for first time at Morpeth Contemporary after Michener Museum.
“You know right away they are Robert’s paintings,” says Morpeth, who first showed Beck in 1997, “They have always connected with people, each exhibition reveals an expansion of depth, eloquence.” ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morpeth Contemporary announces "Here And Now," an exclusive solo exhibition featuring the latest paintings by Robert Beck. This event marks Beck's first solo exhibition since his acclaimed retrospective at the Michener Art Museum and will run from September 14 to October 6 at Morpeth Contemporary, located at 43 West Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ.

Robert Beck, a pivotal figure and a leading voice in the Bucks County Art and Cultural Heritage, continues to explore the substance of contemporary life through his iconic and expressive oil paintings. His narrative-driven pieces, capturing unique but ever-present moments, have garnered Beck solo exhibits at three major museums.
"Here And Now" provides an intimate glimpse into Beck's celebrated artistic journey, featuring a diverse range of studio images and works from life, capturing the overlooked but deeply significant, in images that resonate with authenticity and introspection.
Beck's subject matter spans locales, from the Delaware Valley and New York City to the rugged maritime villages of upper Maine. “Here and Now” also showcases a selection from Beck's latest focus on New York life, highlighting cultural snapshots of Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Notably, the exhibition includes the gallery debut of two significant works recently returned from museum exhibits: "Thicket," which was selected for this year's Woodmere Open, and "December Scallops," featured in the American Society of Marine Artists National Exhibition.
Beck States: "I'm describing things of our time. The images are based on our common experience. The paintings aren't just me; they are us. In my work from life, I try to locate the heart of an encounter and describe what it's like to be there. The studio paintings are freed from those confines and fed by imagination and experience. There is a bit of call-and-response to it, establishing a dialogue with the observer."
"You know right away they are Robert’s paintings,” says gallery owner Ruth Morpeth, who first showed Beck in 1997, “They have always connected with people, and each exhibition reveals an expansion of depth and eloquence. The images are engaging and deftly painted. They mean something.”
Morpeth Contemporary invites enthusiasts, collectors, and newcomers alike to experience Robert Beck's examination of our "Here and Now," an exhibition of artistic evolution and shared human experience.
Exhibition Details:
• Exhibition Dates: September 14 – October 6, 2024
• Opening Receptions:
Friday, September 13, 5:30 – 7:30
Saturday, September 14, 1 pm – 3 pm
• Location: Morpeth Contemporary, 43 West Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ
• Gallery Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 AM - 5 PM
• Contact: 609-333-9393
Join us for this remarkable exploration of life, locality, and heart through Robert Beck's work. Learn more about Morpeth Contemporary at morpethcontemporary.com.
About Robert Beck:
Robert Beck grew up in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and left a career in the business world at the age of 40 to pursue painting. He attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia. Robert currently maintains studios in New Hope, PA and New York City.
Robert Beck’s paintings have been the subject of four in-depth museum exhibitions: the James A. Michener Art Museum (1999), the City of Trenton Museum at Ellarslie (2007) and the Maine Maritime Museum (2016). A major solo retrospective of his work was presented by the James A. Michener Art Museum in 2021. Robert Beck’s work has been exhibited in 32 solo gallery exhibitions, including at the National Arts Club (New York), the Rosenfeld Gallery (Philadelphia), the Morpeth Gallery (Pennington and Hopewell, New Jersey), New Hope Arts Center, and the Gallery of Robert Beck (Lambertville, NJ). His paintings have been accepted to more than 70 juried exhibitions. He is currently represented by Morpeth Contemporary in Hopewell, NJ.
Beck has received 29 significant painting awards, was a finalist for the Pew Fellowship in 2000, and in 2014 was awarded the Philadelphia Sketch Club Medal for Excellence and Contribution to the Arts by the oldest artists’ club in America. He was the Honored Artist at the 2017 Phillips Mill Exhibition and the New Hope Arts Center Legacy Artist in 2018. In 2020 he was elected a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists.
Robert Beck is a teacher, a curator, a lecturer and a writer, and he has hosted a radio interview program. His column on his art-related experiences, entitled “A Thousand Words”, has appeared monthly in ICON Magazine since 2005. His essays and images are regularly published in the West Side Rag.
Robert Beck is known for painting “visual essays,” in which he addresses a subject through multiple images, including work created live while traveling the Mississippi River on a towboat pushing barges, amidst a symphony orchestra during its performances, with a racing team in Europe, and traveling with doctors in Senegal. His paintings depicting life in the Maine Maritime community are his largest body of work with a single focus.
His subjects vary, but the common thread in all of his images is viewpoint: the depiction of his encounter. Through Beck’s deft observation and description, the viewer discovers what it is like to be there. Concentrating on occupations and environments, Robert Beck’s paintings are an important chronicle of our time. He is presently engaged in an examination of the special places that comprise the Upper West Side community in New York City. Those paintings and essays are published weekly in the West Side Rag.
Robert Beck is a member of the Salmagundi Club, the Philadelphia Sketch Club, and is a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists. He lives with his wife, Doreen, in New Hope and New York. More at https://www.robertbeck.net
