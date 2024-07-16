The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa provides an idyllic staycation destination this summer
With special packages, food and drink events, and 27 acres of summer activities, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers a one-of-a-kind staycation destination.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a renowned luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Houston, offers a refreshing break for those ready to shake up their daily routine without straying too far from home. As the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas, guests can experience the hotel's renowned luxury and hospitality, while feeling like a tourist in their own city.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa makes it effortless to recreate recent vacations at home by offering amenities that will delight every type of traveler. For those who enjoy basking in the sun with a drink in hand, the hotel has three resort-style, temperature-controlled pools to choose from. Guests can pull up a lounge chair and order a drink or a meal while relaxing under an umbrella. A sublime staycation can continue at Trellis Spa, Texas's largest luxury spa, or The Covery. The only one of its kind in Texas, The Covery offers state-of-the-art treatments, including red light therapy, cryotherapy, and hyperbaric oxygen treatments, to optimize self-care and longevity.
Staycationers seeking adventure can plan their stay around The Houstonian's 27 wooded acres. A mile-long walking path winds through the property, allowing guests to appreciate Bayou City's native flora and fauna. Registered hotel guests can access The Houstonian Club, which offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes and more than 300 pieces of workout equipment. The club also features indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a basketball court, and yoga studios. The newest addition to the property is the Pickleball Complex, a 28,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the country's fastest-growing sport. The complex includes stadium-style seating for 300, a pro shop, and both covered and uncovered courts.
For guests who plan their trips around the latest food and wine, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa provides countless ways to savor a delicious gastronomic experience. Guests can start at The Bar & Patio to try one of Houston's best margaritas before heading to TRIBUTE, the hotel's on property restaurant, known for delicious dishes highlighting the flavors of Texas, Mexico, and Louisiana. TRIBUTE offers an extensive wine and spirits menu, and guests who want to make their dining experience extra special can reserve a table in the restaurant's wine room to dine surrounded by thousands of bottles of wine. The hotel also features poolside dining at Arbor Grill and healthy fare at The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club.
Guests have even more to savor this summer, with three events centered around great food and wine. Sangria Social Soirees are offered every Thursday at The Bar & Patio, where they can enjoy red, white peach, and rose sangria from 3 to 10 pm. Prime Rib Fridays feature smoked Painted Hills prime rib and delectable side dishes at TRIBUTE. On July 25, guests can indulge in an exclusive three-course meal featuring wine from Napa Valley's notable Cakebread Winery. Dennis Cakebread will be on hand to discuss the winery's 50-year evolution. Visitors can enjoy a three-course meal with wine paring while enjoying 2004 cult classic film, Sideways during the hotel’s Dinner and Movie Night on July 26 or vote for their favorite champagne during Battle of the Bubbles Tasting and Brunch on August 18.
Currently, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is offering the Summer Hideaway package. This exclusive package includes special rates, complimentary margaritas, free self-parking, and no resort fees. It's the perfect opportunity to book a staycation in one of the hotel's newly renovated guest rooms, featuring sumptuous custom bedding, and panoramic wooded views.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas.
