DVM Central Reports Strong Engagement and Impact Following Virtual Summer Expo
Free CE Credits and Virtual Events for the Veterinary CommunityORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVM Central, a prominent veterinary marketplace, has disclosed impressive engagement metrics from its recent Summer Expo, reaffirming its pivotal role in the veterinary community.
The virtual event, held on July 2nd from 2 PM to 5 PM EST, attracted over 500 live concurrent attendees and featured contributions from more than 20 vendors. Attendees benefited from educational sessions, including RACE-Approved CE Credit webinars on "High-Quality, High-Volume Spay/Neuter Techniques" by Dr. Robert Weedon, sponsored by GerVetUSA, and a presentation by Danielle Russ, LVT, on "From Recruitment to Retention: Cultivating a Resilient Veterinary Team."
The introduction of "Learn at Lunch" showcased exclusive product demonstrations, enhancing the event's interactive nature.
DVM Central Virtual Conferences and Expos, hosted via Zoom Events, provided a virtual stage, lobby, and exhibitors' section for participants to explore vendor booths, access brochures, and engage in networking.
During the week of the expo, DVM Central recorded an average of 35,000 website visits, totaling 31,570 visits from July 1st to July 3rd, 2024. Page views reached nearly 36,000. This significant online activity highlights DVM Central's stature as a vital resource for global veterinary professionals.
For further details about DVM Central and upcoming events, please visit https://www.dvmcentral.com/dvm-central-expo-august-edition or follow @dvmcentralofficial on LinkedIn.
About DVM Central
DVM Central is a leading veterinary marketplace facilitating access to essential products and services for veterinary practitioners worldwide. Through its comprehensive online platform, DVM Central connects manufacturers with practitioners, promoting efficiency and excellence in veterinary care.
Victoriarose Vargas
DVM Central
victoriarose@dvmcentral.com
