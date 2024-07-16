Memoir Shares Powerful True Love Story For Romantics Who Dare to Believe

Palmetto’s Publishing’s latest release shares unique love story of US Army veteran

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new tender memoir by US Army veteran Anthony R. Balista shares his incredible romantic journey with the love of his life, Marie. A breathtaking tale of soulmates and divine intervention, Our Own Westside Love Story brings an emotional real-life romance to audiences longing for uplifting true love stories.

Tony and Marie were in the same place many times, but their paths never crossed until destiny thought to intervene. Both burdened by betrayal and heartbreak, the two had accepted lives of solitude, all the while unaware of the ultimate plan that would bring them together. Our Own Westside Love Story shares Tony’s incredible and poetic words to his beloved Marie, who he describes as “the epitome of everything good God could put into one human, breathing, living soul.” Through life’s unexpected turns, Tony and Marie found each other and discovered that love had the power to heal and transform.

Our Own Westside Love Story will appeal to anyone who believes in the enduring power of eternal love. The book makes a beautiful gift for fans of true-to-life love stories who crave feel-good romance.

Our Own Westside Love Story is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Anthony R. Balista is a US Army veteran who served in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany. After leaving the army, he led a long career as a systems engineer for multimillion-dollar defense programs and did technical writing for the US Navy, the US Army, and RCA Corporation. Now 81, he is a proud father of four and grandfather of nine. He currently resides in Warren, Ohio.

Media Contact:

Anthony R. Balista tonybalista@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Anthony R. Balista

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com