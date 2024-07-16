Simply Shania Tribute Celebrating 25 Years with New Jersey Homecoming Performance
South Florida is home to one of the longest running Shania Twain tribute acts featuring Valerie Hnasko accompanied by her husband and their professional band.WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Shania originated in New Jersey back in 1999, but relocated to South Florida in 2004. It has been 20 years since Simply Shania has performed in New Jersey. That will all change on Sunday, July 21, 2024, when Simply Shania takes the stage at the 2024 Mayor's Summer Concert Series in Woodbridge, NJ.
• Event: Mayor's Summer Concert Series – Country Sundays
• Date: July 21, 2024 (Sunday)
• Location: Joseph R. Lewis Concert Field, Woodbridge High School, 1 Samuel Lupo Place, Woodbridge, NJ
• Time: 7:30 – 9:00pm
Simply Shania has a history of national and international performances in 8 countries spanning 3 continents including special concerts for the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Japan, South Korea, Kosovo and Macedonia. Valerie has been winning over audiences by capturing Shania's vocal style and by the meticulous duplicating of her stage costumes. Even Shania Twain was impressed and invited Valerie to join her on stage during her show at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas so that everyone could see her outfit.
With over 100 million records sold, Shania Twain is the best-selling country female artist of all time. Come celebrate her music catalog which is rich with radio hit songs such as, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!", "That Don't Impress Me Much!" and "You're Still the One".
This event is free and open to the public.
Event Website: https://woodbridgenjmusic.com/
Band Website: https://simplyshania.com/
