Supremo Launches As Creative Agency and Studio to Connect Sports & Entertainment Industries to $3 Trillion Latino Fandom
Agency specializes on curated content that breaks down language barriers that may hinder certain players' abilities to connect with their fandoms effectively.
Latino players and fans are fueling the growth and momentum of some of the most important sports teams in the U.S. and around the world. They are shaping the next wave of sports cultural movements.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supremo, a Latino-owned creative sports and entertainment agency, has launched to build meaningful connections between brands, talent, and communities worldwide through fan-centric campaign creation and curated storytelling.
— Phil Colón
The agency will be based in Miami, with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Phil Colón, CEO of Supremo, made the announcement. To learn more, visit wearesupremo.com
“Latino players and fans are fueling the growth and momentum of some of the most important sports teams in the U.S. and around the world. In doing so, they are shaping the next wave of sports cultural movements and unpacking formidable creative and commercial opportunities. Supremo was founded to fuel this movement by putting Latino fandoms, players, and the community at large at the center of sports marketing and creative storytelling to generate true connections. Brands can learn from this and be part of it,” said Colón.
Supremo is already working with sports leagues, major teams, players, and brands to build partnerships, campaigns, communities, and movements at the intersection of culture, sports, and fandoms.
Agency services and products include strategy, strategic partnerships, talent representation, cultural IP and entertainment/content ventures, and creative marketing campaigns and branded content
The agency’s diverse team includes award-winning filmmaker and producer Jessy Terrero (Cinema Giants) as creative director; artists JC Rivera (Bear Champ) and M. Tony Peralta (The Peralta Project); strategy and events executives Sabrina Castillo (DreamLab) and Alex More and Mandy Diaz (AFR Events); and Rafael Jimenez (EL SHOW), who will head branded content; Isabella Acker (Tigre Sounds) who heads up curated musical experiences; and social impact measurement led by Jodie Blum and Miss Sara Mora.
Their collective expertise and experience in civic engagement, media, entertainment, and events offer a deep understanding of the influence of sports culture and fandoms. They’ve generated billions of consumer impressions from successful collaborations with top brands, international talent, and athletes.
For two decades, I've been dedicated to using my lens to tell the vibrant and diverse stories of Latino culture. Collaborating with legendary artists like Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, and Peso Pluma has been a testament to the power of visual storytelling in music. Partnering with top brands like: Cadillac, Smirnoff, Pepsi and the NFL, I’ve crafted campaigns that resonate deeply with Latino consumers. My ultimate goal is to elevate our culture, creating visuals that inspire pride and recognition within and beyond our community. Supremo allows us the opportunity to extend this cultural bridge to those who want to build a stronger relationship with the Latino consumer,” said Terrero.
Supremo leverages data that reveals significant opportunities to connect with Latino fan bases. (based on 2023 LDC/Nielsen Study) research shows that 75% of Latinos have bought sports-related merchandise in the last year, highlighting a deep loyalty that extends to brands sponsoring sports. The U.S. Latino economy, with a GDP of $2.8 trillion, presents vast potential for brands to engage with this market.
Supremo has been actively working with MLB Player’s Association to tell player, community, and fandom stories. This includes the co-branded launch of "El Show," a leading social-media-first property focusing on sharing stories of Latino players with exclusive interviews with top players like José Berrios, Oneill Cruz, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., delving into their personal stories, challenges, triumphs, and influences.
Colon emphasized Supremo’s focus is on culturally relevant and impact-driven initiatives, viewing fans not only as consumers but as family. The agency is committed to community-first-led initiatives as a testament to its ethos of responsible and socially conscious business practices.
In addition to connecting brands with fans, Supremo is dedicated to helping sports industry players tell their stories. The agency recognizes the importance of tailored content that resonates with specific communities and breaks down language barriers that may hinder certain players' abilities to connect with fans effectively.
About Supremo:
Supremo leverages decades of experience and a diverse team of industry veterans and rising stars to create immersive fan experiences and high-quality content. Founded by Phil Colón a visionary leader who has ignited movements, including co-launching Voto Latino, the largest Latino youth voting initiative with Rosario Dawson. He has also worked with leading content and culture-driven brands like Spotify, Coca-Cola, Nike, and EA Sports, driving impactful campaigns and fostering deep connections within the Latino community.
