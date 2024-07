IT’S ALL SYSTEMS GO AS F3 ENERGY ENTERS THE EARTHBAR ORBIT IN ALL CALIFORNIA RETAIL LOCATIONS

F3 Energy company logo F3 Cans on Ice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a whole new world. F3 Energy , a leader in the nootropic energy beverage space, has officially launched into Earthbar , a retail leader in the holistic wellness space.Known for their innate ability to recognize the new and must-have product, Earthbar will now offerF3 Energy to their roster of healthy options to its customers across the state of California. ”Thepartnership with Earthbar and F3 Energy brings another dimension to our portfolio and we arethrilled to be a part of it,” states F3 Energy CEO Harrison Rogers. “Their lifestyle brand, devoted towellness and unlocking a person’s highest potential in terms of fitness and focus, is in completealignment with our company’s core principles; to bring the healthiest and highest level of qualitybeverages to the planet and its people,” concluded Rogers.F3 Energy was founded in 2022 with the mission of “Get After It” on and off the field of life. To befueled, focused and finished was the plan. Mission accomplished. Based on those core principles,F3 Energy was quickly celebrated and adopted by generations new and old; those devoted to beingthe best version of themselves. From its inception, F3 Energy easily found itself in the hands andhearts of a number of celebrities, influencers and athletes from sports to fitness and beyond. LALibations and LA Vibrations cultivated the brand allowing F3 Energy to now count Shawn Rez andDavey Fisher, leaders in the fitness space, as part of their brand ambassador program.“F3 energy rounds out our energy, health and wellness offerings at Earthbar,” claims EarthbarChairman, Bob Lustig. “Energy drinks are an incredibly competitive market and we were thrilled toidentify F3 Energy as the best alternative as their product does not contain sugar or other toxicadditives for the human body and journey to be your best,” concludes Lustig.ABOUT F3 ENERGYF3 Energy is currently distributed at ONE-STOP Nutrition and various convenience stores in theSouthwest region with additional retailers and distributors coming on board for 2024. F3 Energyis redefining the energy drink experience by providing premium-quality beverages crafted toenhance mental performance and overall well-being. Formulated with zero-sugar and enrichedwith ingredients Ginseng Panax and Ginkgo Biloba for mental acuity, L-Theanine for focus, andBCAA’s to build muscle, F3 Energy drinks offer sustained energy without the crash. F3 Energymaintains a commitment to setting the standard in the industry, which is reflected in everyaspect of its products, from the selection of premium ingredients to the innovative formulationprocess. Backed by scientific research, F3 Energy is committed to delivering reliableperformance and empowering individuals to unlock their full potential. Whether you’re strivingfor success in the workplace or seeking an extra edge in your daily routine, trust F3 Energy todeliver the sustained focus and energy you need. Join F3 Energy in its mission to empowerindividuals to unlock their full potential and experience life at its fullest. For more information,visit www.F3energy.com ABOUT EARTHBARFounded in 1971, Earthbaris respected as a Southern Californian, holistically based healthysupply company. They pride themselves in offering a "better way of being" and believe in"Provision with a Purpose." Earthbar is constantly researching, innovating, and striving to bringtheir loyal consumers a variety of "better-for-you" products. They presently have locationsacross the state of California, including operations in numerous Equinox Gyms, the Los AngelesInternational Airport, and free-standing brick-and-mortar outlets. For more information visit https://earthbar.com/ Visit one of their 32 stores across California and find delicious made-to-order smoothies, superfood bowls, toasts and waffles for any time of the day. Find nutritionalgrab and go meals, drinks and snacks plus a wide range of curated cutting-edge supplementsthat provide targeted nutritional support.