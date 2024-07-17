IT’S ALL SYSTEMS GO AS F3 ENERGY ENTERS THE EARTHBAR ORBIT IN ALL CALIFORNIA RETAIL LOCATIONS
F3 Energy has landed into Earthbar orbit in all California Retail locations.
Earthbar unlocks the highest potential of health and fitness and is in complete alignment with our core principles; to bring the healthiest and highest level of quality beverages to the planet.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a whole new world. F3 Energy, a leader in the nootropic energy beverage space, has officially launched into Earthbar, a retail leader in the holistic wellness space.
— CEO of F3 Energy Harrison Rogers
Known for their innate ability to recognize the new and must-have product, Earthbar will now offer
F3 Energy to their roster of healthy options to its customers across the state of California. ”The
partnership with Earthbar and F3 Energy brings another dimension to our portfolio and we are
thrilled to be a part of it,” states F3 Energy CEO Harrison Rogers. “Their lifestyle brand, devoted to
wellness and unlocking a person’s highest potential in terms of fitness and focus, is in complete
alignment with our company’s core principles; to bring the healthiest and highest level of quality
beverages to the planet and its people,” concluded Rogers.
F3 Energy was founded in 2022 with the mission of “Get After It” on and off the field of life. To be
fueled, focused and finished was the plan. Mission accomplished. Based on those core principles,
F3 Energy was quickly celebrated and adopted by generations new and old; those devoted to being
the best version of themselves. From its inception, F3 Energy easily found itself in the hands and
hearts of a number of celebrities, influencers and athletes from sports to fitness and beyond. LA
Libations and LA Vibrations cultivated the brand allowing F3 Energy to now count Shawn Rez and
Davey Fisher, leaders in the fitness space, as part of their brand ambassador program.
“F3 energy rounds out our energy, health and wellness offerings at Earthbar,” claims Earthbar
Chairman, Bob Lustig. “Energy drinks are an incredibly competitive market and we were thrilled to
identify F3 Energy as the best alternative as their product does not contain sugar or other toxic
additives for the human body and journey to be your best,” concludes Lustig.
ABOUT F3 ENERGY
F3 Energy is currently distributed at ONE-STOP Nutrition and various convenience stores in the
Southwest region with additional retailers and distributors coming on board for 2024. F3 Energy
is redefining the energy drink experience by providing premium-quality beverages crafted to
enhance mental performance and overall well-being. Formulated with zero-sugar and enriched
with ingredients Ginseng Panax and Ginkgo Biloba for mental acuity, L-Theanine for focus, and
BCAA’s to build muscle, F3 Energy drinks offer sustained energy without the crash. F3 Energy
maintains a commitment to setting the standard in the industry, which is reflected in every
aspect of its products, from the selection of premium ingredients to the innovative formulation
process. Backed by scientific research, F3 Energy is committed to delivering reliable
performance and empowering individuals to unlock their full potential. Whether you’re striving
for success in the workplace or seeking an extra edge in your daily routine, trust F3 Energy to
deliver the sustained focus and energy you need. Join F3 Energy in its mission to empower
individuals to unlock their full potential and experience life at its fullest. For more information,
visit www.F3energy.com
ABOUT EARTHBAR
Founded in 1971, Earthbar® is respected as a Southern Californian, holistically based healthy
supply company. They pride themselves in offering a "better way of being" and believe in
"Provision with a Purpose." Earthbar is constantly researching, innovating, and striving to bring
their loyal consumers a variety of "better-for-you" products. They presently have locations
across the state of California, including operations in numerous Equinox Gyms, the Los Angeles
International Airport, and free-standing brick-and-mortar outlets. For more information visit
https://earthbar.com/ Visit one of their 32 stores across California and find delicious made-to-
order smoothies, superfood bowls, toasts and waffles for any time of the day. Find nutritional
grab and go meals, drinks and snacks plus a wide range of curated cutting-edge supplements
that provide targeted nutritional support.
