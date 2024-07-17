Travels With Jim and Rita Podcast Celebrates Six Months of Episodes
Travels With Jim and Rita Podcast
Podcast with valuable insights and advice for those considering slow travel or a move abroad. Hosted by published travel writer Jim Santos and his wife, Rita.KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The podcast series "Travels With Jim and Rita", which offers valuable insights and advice for those considering slow travel or a move abroad, has reached its six month anniversary and 10,000th download. Hosted by published travel writer Jim Santos and is wife Rita, the podcast delves into the challenges, rewards, and drawbacks of slow travel overseas. With over 200 articles and seven books under his belt, Santos brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. The hosts also interviews other slow travelers and expats from around the world to get even broader insights
The podcast series covers a range of topics relevant to anyone considering any type of travel or move overseas. From working out your own travel style and budget, to navigating the housing market in a foreign country, Santos will provide valuable information for would-be expats, digital nomads, roving retirees, and slow travelers alike.
In the anniversary episode, the hosts' own experience of selling their home this year in order to spend a few years traveling the world serves as a valuable case study for listeners. They will share their personal journey, including what has worked so far and what has not. Listeners can expect to gain practical tips and advice on everything from finding affordable housing to adjusting to a new culture.
With the rise of remote work and the increasing popularity of the nomad lifestyle, the timing of this podcast couldn't be better. Santos' expertise and engaging storytelling style make this podcast a must-listen for anyone considering a move abroad. "Travels With Jim and Rita" is now available at https://travelswithjimandrita.buzzsprout.com/ and on all major podcast platforms. Tune in and join the conversation on living a fulfilling life overseas.
James D Santos
Jim Santos
+1 865-283-0729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other