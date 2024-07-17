Philly Native Seeks $22K in 24 Days to Produce Thought-Provoking Local Film Project
G. Abrom Henries Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Film "Cross Faded"
By weaving in the cultural fabric of Philadelphia, "Cross Faded" amplifies local voices, sharing their stories with a broader audience, ensuring an authentic narrative.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G. Abrom Henries, a Philadelphia native, is on a mission to produce his latest film, "Cross Faded," a comedic satire addressing the opioid epidemic and gentrification in the city. Based in his hometown of Philadelphia, This project aims to offer a unique perspective from the nightlife scene while celebrating the resilience of Black Americans through self-empowerment.
With a music score from Philadelphia-based Grammy winner Dai Miyazaki, "Cross Faded" follows a man in his early thirties as he is drawn back into Philadelphia's vibrant yet perilous nightlife. The narrative explores themes of identity, community, and the ties to one's roots, providing an intimate look into the protagonist's journey in a world filled with excitement and toxicity. The storytelling promises to be authentic and raw, reflecting the director's personal experiences and insights.
Henries explains “The film, which will be shot locally, assembles a diverse and talented team, each contributing a unique voice to the project. By weaving in the cultural fabric of Philadelphia, "Cross Faded" aims to amplify local voices and share their stories with a broader audience, ensuring an authentic and profound narrative."
To bring this vision to fruition, G. Abron is seeking to raise $22,000 in just 24 days through a Seed and Spark crowdfunding campaign. These funds will cover essential production expenses such as equipment, locations, production design, salaries, permits, and transportation, guaranteeing a high-quality production that honors the richness of the story.
In "Cross Faded," the protagonist, "Lucky," losely based on local DJ Futuristic (Muhammad Carr) , navigates the challenges of launching his DJ career amidst gentrification, personal struggles, and external pressures. Supported by his close friends, Lucky's journey promises to resonate with audiences, offering a relatable narrative reflecting contemporary societal experiences.
It’s a race against the clock but this Philly director and executive producing partner Eagle River Productions, inspired by the greats before them, are up to the challenge.
