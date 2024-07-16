SCI Launches Innovative HNO+ Insurance Package for the Final Mile Market
SCI launches HNO+, a flexible insurance package for the Final Mile Market, offering comprehensive coverage with no minimum premiums and up-front deposits
Our goal is to provide our customers and final mile businesses with the protection they need while offering unparalleled flexibility and affordability in every client centered program SCI supports”GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCI is thrilled to announce the sponsorship launch of a groundbreaking HNO+ insurance package, tailored specifically for the Final Mile Market. This innovative product is designed to provide comprehensive coverage and unparalleled insurance flexibility for businesses in the transportation and logistics industry.
— Pete Fidopiastis
HNO+, is an exclusive program to SCI clients and customers, through its insurance partner Transport Benefit Group (TBG). HNO+ offers a robust suite of coverages, ensuring that businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of final mile delivery. This exclusive package program includes $1 million coverage for Hired & Non-Owned vehicles, Contingent Auto Liability, and General Liability/3rd Party Liability, alongside $100,000 for Errors and Omissions and Primary Cargo/Contingent Cargo Liability, HNO+ is set to redefine industry standards.
HNO+ is unique from other insurances because of its PAY-AS-YOU-GO feature that eliminates the need for minimum earned premiums and large up-front deposits. This flexible approach allows businesses to scale their coverage according to their needs, optimizing insurance expenses effectively.
"We are excited to support TBG’s efforts to get HNO+ to the market," said Pete Fidopiastis, President at SCI. "Our goal is to provide our customers and final mile businesses with the protection they need while offering unparalleled flexibility and affordability in every client centered program SCI supports. HNO+ is another SCI innovation that provides real solutions. SCI’s clients can now focus on growth without the constraint of business risk."
Carl Hochstein, Senior Portfolio Risk Manager of TBG, offers "HNO+ represents a significant enhancement to a common issue for any business. Working with McGriff, DUAL Insurance, and SCI to come up with a creative and necessary comprehensive and flexible business insurance product is exciting. We will look for more ways SCI’s clients can mitigate risk with insurance coverages that are made for the modern Final-Mile business."
Secure your business’s future with SCI’s HNO+ insurance package today. For more information, contact our team at 800.821.5344 or sales@sciadmin.com.
About SCI:
SCI is a leading third-party administrator and payment processor in the transportation industry. Since its inception in 1996, SCI has committed to delivering exceptional value and service to its clients, offering onboarding, compliance and payment processing support for owner-operators and logistics brokers. Renowned for integrating cutting-edge technology in independent contractor administration, SCI helps companies streamline their operations with A.I. driven technology and comprehensive support services.
