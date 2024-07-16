Hartzell Spotlights the Planes, Propellers, and Spectacle of Flying at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Aviation is gearing up for an impressive display at this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, which runs from July 22 to July 28. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup featuring innovative planes and propellers, renowned airshow pilots, and exclusive deals for backcountry and kit plane flyers.
Hartzell Propeller also wants to buy your propeller. You can potentially reduce the purchase price of a new or used Hartzell propeller by selling us your existing serviceable propeller of any general aviation make or model. Talk to our experts at the Hartzell Propeller Outdoor Exhibit Booth #296-297.
See Planes and Propellers on Display
While at the Hartzell booth, you can get up close with a variety of planes and propellers on display. There will be a series of display aircraft in front of our booth throughout the week, including a Van’s RV-8 and Aviat Husky, as well as several aerobatic planes during our air show pilot meet-and-greet sessions. Plus, see the 5-blade TBM and PC-12 propellers on display outside the booth.
Inside our booth, check out the 3-blade Raptor propeller, a 2-blade backcountry Trailblazer propeller, and a 2-blade metal RV blended airfoil, plus multiple WhirlWind composite propellers for experimental aircraft. We’ll also have two cutaway propeller displays to give you a clear look at the materials and inner workings of our propellers and governors.
In addition, there will be a special Top Prop wall where you can touch and hold some of our most popular propeller blades available for STC upgrades, including three metal blades — Blended Airfoil, Scimitar, and Voyager Propeller — and two composites — the Trailblazer and TBM.
Hartzell Propellers Are Everywhere
You can find Hartzell propellers at American Champion (Booth #223), American Legend Aircraft (#379), Aviat Aircraft (#205), Bearhawk Aircraft (#608), Blackhawk Aerospace (#322), Cirrus Aircraft (#183), CubCrafters (#272), Daher (#387), Diamond Aircraft (#9), Epic Aircraft (#235), Evolution Aircraft (#275), Flying Legend (#639), magniX / Harbour Air (#324), Pilatus Aircraft (#124), Piper Aircraft (#140), Team Rocket Aircraft (#645), Textron Aviation (#393), Valdor Aircraft (#169), Van’s Aircraft (#604) and Wipaire (#162).
Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech also plans some special activities at EAA AirVenture. Jimmy from Jimmy’s World YouTube will be at the Hartzell Engine Tech Booth (#1111) on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Jason Morrison from YouTube's Rebuild Rescue will be at our booth on Saturday at 11 a.m. Additionally, the company will be hosting educational forums at Superior Air Parts Booth (#258).
Hartzell Propeller Education Sessions
At Hartzell Propeller, we’re always happy to Talk Props with pilots about propeller technology — from the best maintenance tips to the aerospace-grade materials we use, and how to find the best propeller upgrade for a specific airplane.
At the booth, daily education sessions include:
Propeller Care & Maintenance
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m.
The Hartzell Composite Difference
Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
If you’re interested in building your own airplane, be sure to visit the Homebuilders Hangar (K-9) for a special presentation on finding the right Hartzell propeller for your homebuilt:
Hartzell Props for Homebuilts Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with Trevor Parker, Senior Propeller Integration Engineer at Hartzell Propeller
See High-Performing Aerobatic Propellers in Action
Hartzell Propeller’s advanced aerobatic aircraft propellers are the choice for many of the all-star performers at EAA AirVenture. You will also see some amazing feats from pilots flying behind propellers by WhirlWind, now a Hartzell Propeller brand.
Keep your eyes to the skies for these stellar aerobatic performers during AirVenture:
Kevin Coleman
Michael Goulian
Rob Holland
Greg Koontz
Jarrod Lindemann
Jim Peitz
Redline Airshows
Bill Stein
Skip Stewart
Matt Younkin
Stop By the Hartzell Booth to Meet These Pilots
As in previous years, the Hartzell booth # 296-297 will host several meet-and-greet autograph sessions with aerobatic pilots and their aircraft. Visit us to snap a photo with your favorite pilot and learn about the propellers they fly behind.
● Michael Goulian | Extra 330SC | Monday 1-1:45 p.m.
● Skip Stewart |Prometheus Biplane | Wednesday 11 a.m. - Noon
● Ken Rieder of Redline Airshows | Van's RV-8 | Wednesday 1-3 p.m.
● Rob Holland | MXS-RH | Thursday 1-2 p.m.
● Kevin Coleman | Extra 300 | Friday 11 a.m. - Noon
Special Offers for Backcountry and Kit Plane Flyers
Hartzell Propeller is continuing its support of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) by offering $1,000 discounts on new backcountry propellers for RAF members and donating $250 to the RAF for each propeller sold. Check out the Hartzell Propeller booth for special kit plane deals.
Pilot Proficiency Center
No matter your level of flying experience, the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center offers the opportunity to grow flying skills with the best experts in the industry. Register for new Optimal Learning workshops and engage in hands-on training with state-of-the-art simulation devices from Redbird. Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech are co-sponsors of the Pilot Proficiency Center.
Warbirds Tram Tour
Hartzell Propeller is a longtime sponsor of this free, 30-minute narrated tour, which runs Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and covers all 12 zones of the Warbirds display area. It’s the fastest and easiest way to see upwards of 400 to 500 jets, fighters, bombers, trainers, and other aircraft that shaped history.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech is a leader in aviation, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for aircraft enthusiasts. The company offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUp Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to https://hartzell.aero/.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
