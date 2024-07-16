PBS Inks Deal with Family Theater Productions
Emmy-Winning Documentary PLAYING LIKE A GIRL: THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT to Air Nationwide This Fall
Working on this documentary gave me a greater understanding and appreciation for the resilient women who broke barriers so other little girls, like me, could dare to dream big.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PBS signed a deal with Family Theater Productions to air and distribute its film on the powerhouse Lady Griz basketball team of the University of Montana and how its pioneering coach built a "house" of inclusion and empowerment, with young women from farms, ranches, and Native reservations from across the state.
— Megan Harrington, Playing Like a Girl’s writer/director/producer
PLAYING LIKE A GIRL: THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT is from the award-winning Family Theater Productions of Hollywood, California, which also produced the award-winning PBS basketball documentary, NATIVE BALL: LEGACY OF A TRAILBLAZER.
PLAYING LIKE A GIRL: THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT will be available for broadcast on PBS affiliates nationwide and streaming on the PBS App beginning November first, 2024. The film will also be available to stream on the PBS Documentaries Amazon Prime Video Channel. After viewers watch basketball at the Summer Olympics they can enjoy Playing Like a Girl in the fall.
Said Playing Like a Girl’s writer/director/producer Megan Harrington, who played basketball as a Lady Griz: “Working on this documentary gave me a greater understanding and appreciation for the resilient women who broke barriers so other little girls, like me, could dare to dream big. These amazing pioneers then passed the baton to the next generation, and the legacy continues. I am forever grateful for their courage and coaches, like Rob Selvig, who believed in their greatness as athletes when few did.”
The film’s executive producer, David L. Guffey, National Director of Family Theater Productions, remarked, “As wonderful as it has been to watch the performance of athletes like Caitlin Clark and the upswing in interest in women’s basketball, I am mindful of the pioneers in women’s hoops, who paved the way for enthusiasm we see today. At Family Theater Productions, we are pleased that PBS decided to make Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built available to its audiences starting in November 2024, and we hope it helps fans appreciate the past and present of women’s basketball.”
ABOUT FAMILY THEATER PRODUCTIONS
Located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Family Theater Productions' award-winning media has engaged families since 1947 with stories that unlock the heart. The company’s work includes feature films, TV series, podcasts, and digital series, www.familytheater.org.
PLAYING LIKE A GIRL: THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/n-vPzVrPals
Download Playing Like a Girl photos, captions, and posters:
PLAYING LIKE A GIRL Trailer