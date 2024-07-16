Baby Gate Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.44 Billion By The End Of 2034
More Parents Seeking Baby Safety Gates Matching Their Home Decor: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, in its latest industry report, reveals the global baby gate market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 836.9 million in 2024. The market is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.
The market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to increasing awareness among parents about child safety and rising need for reliable childproofing solutions. Baby gates, also known as safety gates, serve as essential barriers to prevent infants and toddlers from accessing potentially hazardous areas in homes. The market has seen a growth in the adoption of innovative and aesthetically pleasing baby gates that blend seamlessly with modern home decor. Manufacturers are focusing on developing gates with easy installation features, durable materials, and versatile designs to cater to the diverse needs of consumers.
Additionally, rising urbanization and changing lifestyles have contributed to the market expansion, as more families prioritize creating secure environments for their children. With ongoing advancements in product development and a growing emphasis on child safety, the global market for baby gates is poised for continued growth throughout the forecasted period (2024 to 2034).
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global baby gate market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. Worldwide sales of baby gates are estimated at US$ 836.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 1.44 billion by 2034-end.
The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. Bar gates are estimated to account for 52.8% market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.
“Busier schedules of parents leading to rising adoption of baby safety gates that provide a secure environment for their kids at home,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country Wise Insights:
East Asia is expected to have 23.1% of the worldwide market share by 2034, according to a newly published estimate by market research and competitive intelligence firm Fact.MR. Manufacturers of baby gates are spreading throughout the world, especially in Australia, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia. They are now able to meet the increasing demand and are less reliant on particular sourcing regions as a result.
Why Are American Parents Choosing to Use Baby Gates More Often?
In North America, the United States holds a 44.5% market share for baby gates. Baby gates are popular among American customers for a number of reasons that are consistent with modern parenting styles. Thanks to the abundance of information made available by the digital age, parents are now increasingly concerned about their children's safety and are searching for workable answers.
Baby gates offer a practical and effective approach to safeguard toddlers at home in our hectic world when every minute matters. The shift in parenting towards a more collaborative and shared approach has also led to a rise in the utilization of safety precautions, as parents search for resources to balance their personal and work obligations.
The design of baby gates has evolved, placing a strong focus on aesthetics and flexibility to different types of homes. This has been a major factor in drawing in more customers. Baby gates are becoming more and more popular in the US as a result of American families' growing propensity to spend money on items that not only prioritize safety but also blend in seamlessly with the overall style of their living spaces.
What is Fueling China's Market's Consistent Growth?
China's baby gate industry is primarily influenced by demographic, cultural, and economic factors. Chinese parents are using baby gates as a vital tool to regulate their child's safety in tight spaces as urbanization picks up speed and living quarters get smaller. The easing of the one-child policy has led to a greater focus on giving kids the best care and protection possible, which has increased funding for childproofing measures. The market's continuous rise in China is indicative of changing parenting standards and a growing dedication to provide safe spaces for inquisitive youngsters in a society that places a high emphasis on the family and the well-being of children.
Market Developments:
Leading baby gate manufacturers are Baby Dan, Evenflo, KidCo, GMI Gates, and Munchkin, Inc. Key players in the market are joining forces through mergers and acquisitions, concurrently introducing novel products. These strategies aim to capture their market footprint and secure a more substantial market share.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the baby gate market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on gate type (bar gates, retractable gates), lock system (no locks, with locks), installation type (free standing, hardware mounted, pressure mounted, banister mounted), installation location (standard doorways, stairways, extra wide spaces), gate width (<24 inches, 24 to 36 inches, 37 to 48 inches, 49 to 60 inches, >60 inches), age group (0 to 3 months, 3 to 9 months, 9 to 12 months, 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, >24 months), material (plastic, wooden, metallic), end use (residences/households, institutional/commercial), and sales channel (offline sales, online sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
