AI Business Analyst Rivals Capabilities Of Mckinsey Consultants At One-Fiftieth The Cost
Enterprises have relied on business consultants to guide strategic decisions. Now Lyzr AI has introduced an AI agent consultant, at a fraction of the cost.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large-scale enterprises have always relied on the expertise of business consultants to guide their strategic decisions. Whether it is marketing strategies, structural reorganization or pivots needed before pitching for investments - business consultants like those from organizations such as Mckinsey have been in popular demand, and continue to be.
However, these organizations and their associated consultants do not come cheap. Businesses shell out anywhere between $75k-100K as a retainer fee to work with Mckinsey consultants, who work on research and strategy development over a period of 2-3 months, if not more.
Such expensive contracts and lengthy processes, while immensely beneficial to enterprises, can impact overall timelines of strategic decision-making. Not to mention, small and medium sized businesses cannot afford such resources nor duration for planning.
As a result, most SMBs rely on smaller market research consultants or in-house teams that use software tools or manually keep track of brand websites and social media platforms to conduct competitive analysis, leading to highly reactive strategies.
The other downside of working with lesser experienced consultants is the amount of manual effort and possibility of human-error. Companies say that employees spend 15 - 20 hours per week manually organizing information, end-to-end processes can take upwards of 8 weeks and that 60% of strategies are reactive, not proactive.
This negatively impacts the turn-around time for any organization, unable to afford the costs associated with high-profile analysts like those from Mckinsey and similar.
But Lyzr AI has now introduced an AI agent that could make it possible for everyone to achieve the kind of research and results that Mckinsey consultants provide, at a fraction of the cost.
Kathy AI, developed by Lyzr, aims to address these challenges by offering a fully autonomous competitor analyst. Kathy AI leverages advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to provide real-time, accurate, and comprehensive insights into competitors' activities allowing businesses first-hand and fast access to data that would otherwise have taken several weeks to identify.
Available at a cost of $1999 per month, Kathy AI can research competitors, access information about private and public entities across 15+ data points, provide real-time insights and strategic recommendations and also develop detailed plans for businesses to execute campaigns within days, instead of weeks.
Features and Benefits of Kathy AI
Kathy AI comes equipped with several features designed to streamline and enhance the competitor analysis process:
• Daily Competitor Research: Kathy conducts daily research on competitors, gathering data from various sources such as news articles, press releases, blog posts, LinkedIn updates, and Twitter updates. This ensures businesses have up-to-date and comprehensive information.
• Detailed Analytical Reports: The AI agent autonomously compiles both qualitative and quantitative data into detailed reports. These reports are accessible through a secure, interactive dashboard and can be downloaded as PDFs at any time.
• Insights and Recommendations: Kathy AI not only researches information, but also retains data as part of its long term memory and provides relevant insights and strategic recommendations based on the business goals provided.
• Autonomous Updates: Kathy AI provides daily updates in a newsletter format, keeping businesses informed about the latest developments without requiring manual effort.
• Integration with Lyzr’s AgentMesh: Kathy AI can work seamlessly with other Lyzr AI agents, such as Skott, the marketing agent, and Jazon, the AI Sales Development Representative (SDR). This integration enhances overall business intelligence and strategic planning.
• Data Security and Customization: Kathy AI runs locally on a business's cloud server, ensuring data security and complete control over information. Businesses can customize Kathy’s research parameters and prompts, tailoring the AI to meet specific needs.
• Beyond Competitors: Kathy AI can also track updates about key customers and other companies of interest, providing valuable insights for businesses operating in the B2B space.
Suitable for Various Business Sizes and Sectors
Kathy AI is designed to cater to the needs of different business sizes and sectors. Whether it is large scale enterprises, small and medium sized businesses or even investors and consultants who want to keep track of changes in the market - Kathy AI researches and provides insights across 15+ data points (such as valuation, growth, new launches etc) on both private and public sector companies. This ensures that businesses have the critical information needed to make data-driven decisions and maximize returns.
Kathy AI is set to redefine how businesses conduct competitor analysis, offering unparalleled insights and strategic advantages. With the advantage of being able to pre-empt competitor movement, and creating proactive plans, Kathy AI is enabling businesses of all sizes to access the kind of information that was reserved only for a few. The future of the workforce is agentic, with AI agents like Kathy, Jazon (AI SDR), and Skott (AI Marketer) functioning autonomously for unparalleled business success.
