LushUs Hair Relaunches Poppin' Paige Collection: A Testament to Natural Hair in the Entertainment Industry
LushUs Hair, a plant-derived, Caribbean-inspired hair care brand, proudly announces the relaunch of the Poppin' Paige Collection.RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LushUs Hair, a plant-derived, Caribbean-inspired hair care brand, proudly announces the relaunch of the Poppin' Paige Collection. This collection is inspired by the hair struggles of actor, dancer, rapper, and author Paige Merritt while on set. It stands as a testament to Paige's journey with natural hair in the entertainment industry.
Cherlyn Carby, Founder of LushUs Hair, partnered with Paige Merritt and her mother, Angel Merritt, to curate an on-the-go kit of Paige’s favorite LushUs styling products: Curl Pudding, Curl Defining Mousse, the newly added Curl Defining Gelle, and a stylish Traveling Case. This kit is designed for active kids who need quality, safe, and nourishing hair care while away from home. LushUs products cater to wavy, curly, and coily hair types, providing added moisture, repair, curl definition, and promoting healthy hair growth.
Inspired by Real-Life Challenges
Paige Merritt’s natural hair journey began on the sets of her various projects, where maintaining her hair's health and appearance with the hair products provided on set became a significant challenge, inspiring Paige and her mother to seek better solutions. LushUs Hair, with its plant-derived, Caribbean-inspired formulations, provided the perfect answer. "This collection is more than just hair care; it’s about embracing natural beauty and providing kids with the best products to care for their hair, no matter where their adventures take them," says Cherlyn Carby.
The Collection
The Poppin' Paige Collection includes:
- Curl Pudding: A moisturizing and defining cream that enhances natural curls while reducing frizz.
- Curl Defining Mousse: A lightweight mousse that provides hold and definition without weighing down the hair.
- Curl Defining Gelle: A new addition that offers strong hold and shine for defined curls.
- Traveling Case: A stylish and practical case for carrying these essentials on the go.
These products are formulated to address the needs of wavy, curly, and coily hair types, providing added moisture, repair, curl definition, and promoting healthy hair growth.
A Lifestyle Choice for Busy Kids
Designed for busy, active kids, the Poppin' Paige Collection ensures that quality hair care is always within reach, whether on set, at school, or on the sports field. The on-the-go kit is a convenient solution for maintaining beautiful, healthy hair in any setting.
The Poppin Paige Collective
The original launch of the Poppin' Paige Collection in Fall 2023 garnered significant attention and popularity among Paige’s peers in the industry across the United States. This led to the formation of the Poppin Paige Collective, an exclusive ambassador program featuring a diverse group of talented dancers, athletes, models, actors, and social media influencers. This invite-only program offers remarkable perks, including sponsorship of natural hair care products by LushUs Hair and access to a supportive community of like-minded peers who share a passion for success. The collective recently traveled from different cities across the country to meet each other for the first time in New York City.
Members of the Poppin Paige Collective include:
Skylar Johnson, Saniyah Stedman, Kennedy Beaty, Ayvah Collins, Selena Pettengill, Zoey Magee, Obriella Witron, Gabby Lyles, Dallas Williams, Jordan Rhodes, Ailani Flowers, Hope Merritt, Khloe' Pritchett, Ameeka McDermott, Azareah-Jaleesa Herman, Brielle Smith, Taylor Frazier, Nylah Bailee.
Poppin' Paige Collection by LushUs Hair is exclusively available on lushusbeauty.com.
Cherlyn Carby
LushUs Hair
cherlyn@lushusbeauty.com
