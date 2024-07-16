FRENZI APP Revolutionizes the Taxi Industry: FRENZI DRIVER App Now Available for Download
FRENZI APP, a trailblazing mobile application designed to transform the taxi booking experience in the UK.LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRENZI APP, a trailblazing mobile application designed to transform the taxi booking experience in the UK, is thrilled to announce that the FRENZI DRIVER app is now available for download. With the customer-facing FRENZI APP set to launch soon, drivers and passengers alike are poised to benefit from this innovative platform.
Empowering Drivers to Earn More
FRENZI APP introduces a fairer earning model for drivers, addressing the widespread dissatisfaction with high commission fees charged by other platforms. With a fixed per-ride charge of just 57p, drivers can enjoy higher earnings, enhancing their livelihood and satisfaction. This transparent and driver-friendly approach ensures that more of each fare goes directly into the pockets of the hardworking drivers.
Prioritizing Safety for Women
Safety is at the forefront of FRENZI APP’s mission, particularly for female drivers and passengers. The app includes features that allow female drivers to connect exclusively with female passengers and vice versa, providing a safer and more comfortable environment for women. This initiative aims to address significant safety concerns and encourage more women to join the industry, both as drivers and passengers.
Innovative Features for a Superior Ride Experience
• Real-time Tracking: Passengers can track their rides in real-time, ensuring transparency and peace of mind.
• Digital Payments: Convenient and secure digital payment options streamline the transaction process.
• Customer Ratings: Both drivers and passengers can rate each other, fostering a community of trust and high standards.
FRENZI APP for Customers Coming Soon
The upcoming launch of the customer-facing FRENZI APP will complete the ecosystem, enabling passengers to easily book rides with trusted drivers. This milestone signifies a major step forward in our journey to revolutionize the taxi industry in the UK.
Join the Revolution
The FRENZI DRIVER app is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms. Drivers are encouraged to join the FRENZI APP community and take advantage of this opportunity to earn more while being part of a safer and more equitable platform. With the customer app launching soon, passengers will also be able to experience the convenience and reliability that FRENZI APP promises.
About FRENZI APP:
FRENZI APP is a cutting-edge mobile application dedicated to transforming the taxi booking experience in the UK. By connecting passengers with reliable and licensed drivers, FRENZI APP offers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform that prioritizes driver earnings and passenger safety. With innovative features and a commitment to fairness, FRENZI APP aims to become the go-to choice for taxi services across the country.
Download the FRENZI DRIVER app today and be part of the future of taxi services in the UK.
IOS App: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/frenzi-driver/id6477759723?uo=2
Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.frenzi.taxi_app&hl=en_GB
