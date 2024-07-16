Baby Bottle Market is forecasted to increase US$ 5.8 billion With CAGR of 4.7% by 2034
Rising Use of Baby Bottles Amidst Challenges Associated with Breastfeeding: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its research analysis, reveals that global demand for baby bottles is poised to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and increase to US$ 5.8 billion by the end of 2034.
Development of glass baby bottles, stainless steel bottles, and silicone baby bottles, which can be cleaned easily and are less prone to retaining formula residues is anticipated to increase demand for feeding bottles. Certain mothers have breastfeeding problems, which is projected to increase the demand for baby bottles with sustainability features. The growing awareness about baby care products and mothers’ busy schedules are anticipated to increase sales of baby bottles to match the nutrient needs of infants.
Growing population of working women is anticipated to lead to an increasing preference for ready-to-drink infant products, including quick milk formula. Further, a growing number of kindergartens and nurseries is also encouraging the use of baby bottles.
Key Takeaway from Market Study:
Worldwide sales of baby bottles are estimated at US$ 3.7 billion in 2024. The global baby bottle market is projected to reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2034-end. The market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.
The market in South Korea is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. North America is calculated to hold 24.3% share of the global market by 2034-end. Plastic-based baby bottles are approximated to account for 30% of the global market share by the end of 2034.
“Rising adoption of baby bottles is attributed to their assistance in resolving breastfeeding challenges, production of BPA-free products, and rising count of working women giving preference to convenient food products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
As stated in the research report, North America is expected to occupy 24.3% of the infant bottle market share by 2034, according to Fact.MR, a provider of competitive intelligence and market research. It is projected that a busy lifestyle and an increase in the number of working women would fuel market expansion in the area. The availability of healthful milk formulae, which are a common alternative to nursing, is thought to be a factor in the growing demand for baby bottles.
What is Fueling Market Growth in the United States?
By the end of 2034, the United States is expected to hold a 45.6% revenue share in the North American market. The demand for infant bottles is expected to rise due to a growing number of working mothers and their busy schedules. It is anticipated that nursing difficulties will lead to a rise in the manufacturing of nourishing milk formulae as a substitute for breastfeeding, which will in turn boost sales of baby bottles.
What Gives China the Advantage in the East Asian Market?
According to the Fact.MR analysis, China is expected to hold a 47.5% share of the East Asia market by the end of 2034. Sales of baby bottles are being boosted by the growing acceptability of newborn feeding formula as well as the availability of several formula milk varieties from some well-known brands. Additionally, the accessibility and convenience of purchasing baby bottles through e-Commerce platforms is creating potential for the industry to flourish.
Supremacy of Plastic Baby Bottles:
Plastic baby bottles are anticipated to hold 30% share of the global market by 2034, as asserted in the research report by Fact.MR. Production of safer plastic options, including BPA-free and phthalate-free plastics in response to the increasing consumer concerns related to harmful chemicals is projected to contribute to rising sales of plastic bottles. These innovations assist in alleviating health and safety concerns directly linked with plastic bottles.
Key Market Players:
Munchkin, Inc., Alpha Baby Care Co., Ltd., Narang Plastics Private Limited. Handi-Craft Company, Nanobebe US Ltd., Mayborn Group Limited, Mason Bottle, Pigeon Corporation, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Comotomo, Inc., Dolphin Baby Product, Chemco Group, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Babisil International Ltd., and Artsana S.p.A. are some of the leading manufacturers of baby bottles.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the baby bottle market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (plastic, glass, silicone, stainless steel), size (less than 3 ounces, 3 to 6 ounces, 6 to 9 ounces, more than 9 ounces), age group (0 to 6 months, 6 to 18 months, above 18 months), and sales channel (online sales channels, offline sales channels), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
