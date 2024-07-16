Schwank and Rep. Cepeda-Freytiz’s Non-U.S. Citizen Teacher Certification Bill Approved as Part of the School Code

Reading, PA — July 16, 2024 — Last week, as a part of the state budget, the Pennsylvania General Assembly approved Senate Bill 700, the School Code bill for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The bill contains language sponsored by Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz that allows certified or permitted teachers who hold a valid immigrant visa, work visa, or employment authorization document to teach in public schools in Pennsylvania.

Schwank originally introduced the bill in 2019 after meeting with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who had earned college degrees in education but were unable to teach in Pennsylvania.

“This was many years in the making, and I’m elated we finally got this over the finish line,” said Schwank. “There is no reason to deny talented young people who are here legally and fully qualified the opportunity to give back to their communities and teach in our public schools. This is a gratifying moment for me because I know this will impact the lives of people in my district in a positive way. Big picture, we are also enacting a cost-free way to address teacher shortages, which have been pervasive across the commonwealth.”

Cepeda-Freytiz introduced a companion to Schwank’s bill and championed it in the House, leading to its passage in the lower chamber in June 2023. Cepeda-Freytiz said she’s proud to work with Schwank on this effort.

“This legislation is a significant step forward in ensuring that Pennsylvania schools benefit from the talents and skills of all qualified educators,” said Cepeda-Freytiz. “By allowing individuals with the proper documentation to teach, we not only address a critical teacher shortage but also enrich our students’ educational experience by increasing teacher diversity. I’m proud that this item will become law and that we can finally say we’ve delivered for non-U.S. citizen teachers.”