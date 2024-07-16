Western Cape Government urges drivers to make responsible choices

Despite severe weather conditions between 8 -14 July, law enforcement officials arrested 76 individuals for drunk driving on Western Cape roads. This July, as we observe Drunk Driver Awareness Month, this statistic highlights the ongoing issue of impaired driving and its potential to cause severe harm to both drivers and other road users.

Drunk driving remains a significant threat to public safety, contributing to countless accidents, injuries, and fatalities every year. The Western Cape Government strongly urges drivers to make responsible choices, such as designating a sober driver or using alternative transportation if consuming alcohol.

In the past week, Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 225 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check point and speed control operations across the Western Cape. Over 17 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, with a total of 6 055 fines issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness.

For this same period, 23 crashes occurred on Western Cape roads and 23 fatalities were recorded, 12 of which were pedestrians.

Drunk driving, in particular, not only endangers the life of the driver but also poses a grave risk to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists. The consequences of such reckless behavior can be devastating, resulting in loss of life, lifelong injuries, and severe legal repercussions.

As we continue to strive for safer roads, the cooperation of all residents is crucial. Provincial Traffic Services will maintain a strong presence on our roads to enforce traffic laws and ensure that violators are held accountable.

Together, we can reduce the incidence of drunk driving and work towards a safer, more secure environment for everyone on the roads. Let us all make a commitment to road safety today.

