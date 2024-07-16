Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla table Health Dept Budget Vote 2024/25 , 17 Jul

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Deputy Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Wednesday, 17 July table the 2024/25 Health Budget Vote in the National Council of Provinces.

Some of the health priorities to feature prominently in the budget vote for the current financial year include strengthening of the Primary Health Care and phased implementation of the National Health Insurance for the country to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Details of the budget vote are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 July 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: NCOP Chamber, Parliament

The speech will also be accessible through parliamentary online platforms and Channel 408 on Dstv.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

