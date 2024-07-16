Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Andries Nel tables Justice and Constitutional Development Dept Budget Vote 2024/25, 17 Jul

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, together with Deputy Minister, Mr Andries Nel, will table the annual budget policy statement before the parliament on 17 July 2024 at 14h00. Minister Simelane will during the budget vote, map out priorities and highlight key areas of focus for the Department for financial year 2024/2025.

The budget vote will be delivered as follows:

Date: 17 July 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Centre, Parliament Cape Town

Broadcast: Parliament TV channel on DSTV (channel 408)

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike

Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 078 237 3900