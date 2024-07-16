Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,402 in the last 365 days.

Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Andries Nel tables Justice and Constitutional Development Dept Budget Vote 2024/25, 17 Jul

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, together with Deputy Minister, Mr Andries Nel, will table the annual budget policy statement before the parliament on 17 July 2024 at 14h00. Minister Simelane will during the budget vote, map out priorities and highlight key areas of focus for the Department for financial year 2024/2025.

The budget vote will be delivered as follows: 
Date: 17 July 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Good Hope Centre, Parliament Cape Town

Broadcast: Parliament TV channel on DSTV (channel 408)

Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike
Ministry Spokesperson 
Cell: 078 237 3900

You just read:

Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Andries Nel tables Justice and Constitutional Development Dept Budget Vote 2024/25, 17 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more