Deputy Minister Ashor Sarupen attends Climate Resilience Symposium, 16 Jul

Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Ashor Sarupen, will attend the Climate Resilience Symposium today. The Deputy Minister will provide closing remarks reflecting on the second day of the symposium. 

The Deputy Minister’s remarks will reflect on the key discussions and outcomes from the second day of the symposium, focusing on strategies to address climate change challenges across various sectors. 

This includes policy advancements, advocacy efforts, and collaborative approaches crucial for achieving climate resilience. 

The three-day event hosted by National Treasury, World Bank, Presidential Climate Commission and other partners, seeks to improve government coordination by mainstreaming climate change considerations into the intergovernmental fiscal system.

