30&Thriving Podcast: Conversations with Forbes 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs Hosted by a 30 Under 30 honouree, Alberto Zandi
Unveiling Real Stories of Success from Forbes 30 Under 30 MembersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the announcement of the upcoming launch of "30 & Thriving," a groundbreaking podcast series featuring in-depth conversations with Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs. Hosted by Alberto Zandi, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and co-founder of Emerald Hospitality Group, one of UK’s fastest growing private companies according to The Sunday Times. This podcast aims to humanise success by exploring the real stories behind some of the most influential young entrepreneurs.
Humanising Success: The Vision Behind 30 & Thriving
In an era where success is often portrayed as an almost unachievable target requiring money, connections, experience, and luck, "30 & Thriving" seeks to dispel these myths. Alberto Zandi, who transformed his vision into reality by building a thriving enterprise that employs over 300 people, recognized the need for authentic narratives that showcase the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Through candid dialogues, the podcast will highlight the resilience, perseverance, and relatable journeys of young business leaders.
Exclusive Insights from Forbes 30 Under 30 Innovators
Each episode of "30 & Thriving" will feature exclusive conversations with Forbes 30 Under 30 members, navigating their journeys through challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned. Listeners will gain insights into the entrepreneurial mindset, the behind-the-scenes struggles, and the pivotal moments that defined these young leaders' paths to success.
Launch Date and Accessibility
"30 & Thriving" is set to debut this summer (2024). The podcast will be available on major platforms, and listeners can subscribe on the official website https://30-and-thriving.com/ to receive notifications about new episodes.
Alberto Zandi: A Proven Leader
Alberto Zandi's journey from university student to founding one of the UK's fastest-growing businesses exemplifies the podcast's mission. His experience in strategy consulting and entrepreneurship has given him unique insights into the challenges and opportunities that come with building a successful business. His recognition on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list underscores his commitment to inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.
About 30 & Thriving
30 & Thriving is a podcast dedicated to inspiring and guiding aspiring entrepreneurs through authentic stories of success. Hosted by Alberto Zandi, the podcast features conversations with young innovators who are transforming their respective industries. By humanising success, 30 & Thriving offers clarity and insight into the entrepreneurial journey, proving that success has many definitions and that the journey to achieve it is more attainable and relatable than many people think.
For more information, visit https://30-and-thriving.com/.
Daniel Zairi
30 & Thriving Podcast
email us here