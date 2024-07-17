HBO Withdraws Its Opposition To All Sports Trademark

Racemax Drifting

Media giant ends it attempts to block founder’s registration of the Racemax Trademark

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a surprising turn of events, HBO has decided to end its fight against All Sports Television Network’s attempt to trademark the name “Racemax”. For nearly a year, the media giant and the smaller sports network were locked in a legal showdown over the catchy name. But now, HBO has thrown in the towel, allowing All Sports to officially claim the Racemax trademark.

"I’m thrilled that HBO has withdrawn their opposition to our Racemax trademark," declared Roger Neal Smith, President and CEO of All Sports Television Network. "When receiving notification of their challenge from the trademark office, I was initially perplexed by HBO's objection since they have no trademarks even closely resembling our mark. We upheld our conviction in our rights and chose not to concede. I hope that our steadfastness and victory inspire other individuals and small businesses to take a stand when facing challenges from corporate giants and their legal teams."

About All Sports Television Network:

The All Sports Television Network is a dynamic and thrilling sports broadcaster committed to delivering top-tier sports entertainment to fans throughout America. Showcasing a diverse array of sports and sports-related programming, the network covers both traditional and unconventional sporting events from across the globe. Our mission is to captivate viewers with compelling and exhilarating content available around the clock, ensuring an immersive sports experience 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We aim to introduce audiences to new and exciting sporting events, broadening their horizons and enhancing their passion for sports entertainment.

All Sports recently launched its All Sports News division that covers breaking news throughout the world of sports. Additionally, the network currently has three original series in development.