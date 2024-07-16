Centurion Service Group to auction a variety of medical assets following the closure of St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St Luke’s Healthcare – St. Luke’s Campus in Utica, NY

2-day timed online auction Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. CST and Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. CST

Franklin Park, Illinois, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment life-cycle company, has been selected to auction a variety of medical assets following the closure of St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare – St. Luke’s Campus in Utica, NY.

The two hospitals closed in October 2023, and services are now available at the newly constructed Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica.

Medical assets from St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare – St. Luke’s Campus will be sold in a 2-day timed online auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. CST and Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. CST.

A large inventory of medical assets will be available for auction, including various arthroscopy towers, several sets of instrumentation, more than 75 Hill-Rom P3200 Versacare patient beds, sets of LED dual head OR lights, Philips Allura FD10 cath labs, 2010 Siemens Somatom Definition AS CT scanners, and much more.

With over 10,000 pieces of used medical equipment sold every month, Centurion auctions are the ideal one-stop-shop for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

Parties interested in bidding and purchasing items from the closure of St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare – St. Luke’s Campus should register at www.centurionservice.com/closure-auctions . Once registration is reviewed and approved, access to view the live sale will be provided.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company is a leading medical equipment life-cycle company, partnering with healthcare facilities to create a hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solution to extend the life and value of surplus medical equipment. Centurion develops strategies for medical equipment disposition – to pick up, transport, warehouse, and sell surplus medical equipment at auction. Centurion is your partner in the capital equipment process.

Andrew Welch Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company 317-957-5146 andrew.welch@trimedx.com