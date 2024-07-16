Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur: Former Addict To Self-Made Multimillionaire Announces Resources To Inspire Others to Turn Their Lives Around

New Hampshire, United States – Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur is happy to announce multiple resources to inspire addicts to turn their lives around and become entrepreneurs. These resources include guidance and advice offered through his books, speaking events, Inner Circle coaching, hundreds of YouTube videos, and new “Cash Flow Is King Training”.

Like many others in America, Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur struggled with addiction to opioids, specifically heroin. Now he successfully runs Spofford Enterprises, an investment firm specializing in real estate, venture capital, and entrepreneurial coaching, and has become a self-made multimillionaire. As a result of his success, from the dark days of battling addiction and homelessness to multimillionaire, Eric Spofford is an inspiration to many addicts seeking recovery and hopes his new set of resources will inspire others to take the courageous next step.

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur provides public speaking talks about his journey to encourage entrepreneurship. He regularly appears as a podcast guest and as a keynote speaker at events with topics including:

Entrepreneurship

Business Development / Management

Overcoming Adversity

Addiction Management

Mental Health

Real Estate Development / Investing

His book, Real People Real Recovery: Overcoming Addiction in Modern America, explores the root causes of the current opiate epidemic, the greed of the pharmaceutical industry, and societal factors such as stress, racism, and poverty. Real People Real Recovery: Overcoming Addiction in Modern America by Eric Spofford and Piers Kaniuka is available on Amazon.

The Inner Circle is an elite coaching programme that teaches people how to build businesses, invest in real estate, develop an elite mindset and become the best version of themselves. Business Owners who want to commit to growth and excellence work directly with Eric on business growth, allowing them to scale and gain personal development. The coaching programme also offers a community of other like-minded high-achieving business owners with monthly networking meetings.

With more than 583k followers on Instagram and videos that hold thousands of views on YouTube, Eric Stofford is influential. The content he produces shows an honest and realistic account of his darkest moments whilst simultaneously uplifting the viewer with positive advice.

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur newest resource is his “Cash Flow Is King Training” which divulges the secrets to financial prosperity with a roadmap to section 8 real estate. The program shows you how to quickly find properties that are gold mines, how to secure Section 8 properties even with bad credit and as little as $5,000, plus how to manage properties remotely.

Eric Spofford: Entrepreneur is influential to addicts seeking recovery and budding entrepreneurs. His journey from addiction to success is a powerful testament to the potential for personal and professional transformation. Through his resources and coaching, Eric offers invaluable insights into achieving success, maintaining sobriety, and attaining financial freedom. By sharing his experiences and strategies, he empowers others to replicate his results, providing a roadmap for overcoming adversity and building a prosperous future. His influence extends beyond mere inspiration; he equips individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate their own paths to success and recovery.

Eric Spofford is an addict turned real estate mogul and business entrepreneur who now inspires addicts to turn their lives around and helps aspiring entrepreneurs by sharing his journey and providing supportive resources.

To learn more about Eric Spofford and see the resources, please visit https://ericspofford.com/

Eric Spofford is the CEO of Spofford Enterprises. He is an entrepreneur, speaker, coach, recovered drug addict, and student of the game. At 23, inspired by his own struggles with addiction, Eric founded and operated one of the largest addiction treatment organizations in New England, which he sold for nine figures in 2021.

https://ericspofford.com/