PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2024 Valuing education, serving the nation towards a brighter future -- Bong Go joins 77th Founding Anniversary and Grand Alumni Homecoming of Mati City National Comprehensive High School On Saturday, July 13, the 77th Founding Anniversary and Grand Alumni Homecoming of Mati National Comprehensive High School (MNCHS) turned into a grand celebration of education and community spirit, drawing an estimated 3,000 attendees, including students, alumni, and faculty. In his keynote speech as Guest of Honor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the pivotal role of education in shaping the nation's future. He commended the MNCHS community for over seven decades of providing quality education and urged them to continue their dedication to empowering the youth to become future leaders of the country. "Children are the hope of our future," Go stated, emphasizing the necessity of quality education not only in Mati City but throughout the Philippines. "Education empowers individuals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to overcome challenges and achieve their goals." "Your school has made a significant contribution to the city of Mati over the years, not only in providing quality education but also in nurturing students with compassion for others and dedication to their dreams. Your success is also the success of our nation," he added. During the celebration, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, gave away shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to select recipients. He was also joined by Mayor Donjie Animas and Dasa Barangay Captain Malvin Kilat. "As your public servant, I am here to ensure that every youth has equal opportunities for education and success. I will do everything in my capacity to support our youth in pursuit of their goals and dreams," Go said. "Edukasyon ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. At ang mga kabataan ang kinabukasan at future leaders ng ating bayan," he added. Senator Go highlighted significant legislative achievements aimed at making education more accessible and equitable. He proudly mentioned Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte, which has significantly expanded access to higher education nationwide. Building on this success, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, aiming to broaden the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) if enacted into law. "I firmly believe that access to quality education is a fundamental driver of change. It breaks down barriers and levels the playing field, which is why I am committed to help ensure our educational system is accessible, affordable, and equitable for all," Go underscored. Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Moreover, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 1864 which aims to provide a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters; as well as SBN 1786 which would require public higher education institutions to have Mental Health Offices on their campuses. Also, he is a co-author and co-sponsor of SBN 2200 or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. As Chair of the Senate Sports Committee, Go was instrumental in establishing the National Academy of Sports, which provides talented young athletes with specialized sports education, by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Building on this, he recently principally sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2514 to institutionalize the Philippine National Games to strengthen an integrated and inclusive grassroots national sports program once enacted into law. "I continue to encourage the youth to get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," Go said. Go's office also continues to extend scholarships to deserving students in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education's "Tulong Dunong" Program. Senator Go's presence at the event, coupled with his passionate advocacy for educational reforms, left a lasting impression on the attendees. His message was clear: quality education is the cornerstone of a prosperous future, and the commitment to making it accessible to all remains unwavering. He also took the opportunity to commend the students, alumni, faculty and staff for valuing their education as he urged them to use every opportunity they get to be of service to others. "Patuloy tayong magmalasakit at magkaisa para sa kapakanan ng ating kapwa. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy rin akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended. On the same day, Go extended assistance to thousands of indigents and visited the Super Health Center in the city. He also traveled to Caraga, where he celebrated the 121st Araw ng Caraga and 2nd Kaan Silatan Festival and provided support to additional disadvantaged residents.